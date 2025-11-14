OpenAI to rival WhatsApp as it tests group chats in ChatGPT: How it works

OpenAI is piloting a group chat feature in ChatGPT that lets up to 20 people collaborate in a single, shared conversation alongside the assistant. The feature is available on mobile and web for logged-in users on Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan. Group chats support links-based invites, built-in profile setup, and GPT-5.1 Auto responses. It includes capabilities such as search, image and file uploads, image generation and dictation.

The pilot adds a new section to the ChatGPT sidebar where group conversations are listed separately from private chats. When you add someone to an existing chat, ChatGPT copies that conversation into a new group chat so the original stays separate. Hosts can invite one to 20 people via a shareable link; anyone in the group can then re-share that link. New participants are asked to set a short profile (name, username, photo) when they join.

How group chats work in ChatGPT ChatGPT in group chats responds using GPT-5.1 Auto, which selects a model based on the prompt and the respondent’s plan (Free, Go, Plus, Pro).

Supported features when ChatGPT replies include search, image and file upload, image generation, and dictation.

Rate limits apply only to ChatGPT’s responses (not to messages between users). Each response from ChatGPT counts against the rate limit of the person ChatGPT is replying to.

Users can mention “ChatGPT” to prompt a reply. The assistant has been taught conversational behaviours so it decides when to speak or stay silent depending on context; it can also react with emojis and reference profile photos for personalized content.

Group settings let participants rename the group, add or remove members, mute notifications, and set per-group custom instructions that influence ChatGPT's tone or behaviour.

Group chats in ChatGPT: Privacy and controls OpenAI says group chats are treated separately from private conversations: personal ChatGPT memory is not used in group chats, and ChatGPT does not create new memories from these conversations. Users must accept an invite before joining; everyone in a group can see its members and can leave at any time. Participants (except the group’s creator) can be removed by other members; the creator can only be removed if they leave. For under-18 users, ChatGPT will automatically reduce exposure to sensitive content for everyone in the chat, and parents or guardians can disable group chats via parental controls.