OpenAI to rival WhatsApp as it tests group chats in ChatGPT: How it works

How group chats work in ChatGPT
- ChatGPT in group chats responds using GPT-5.1 Auto, which selects a model based on the prompt and the respondent’s plan (Free, Go, Plus, Pro).
- Supported features when ChatGPT replies include search, image and file upload, image generation, and dictation.
- Rate limits apply only to ChatGPT’s responses (not to messages between users). Each response from ChatGPT counts against the rate limit of the person ChatGPT is replying to.
- Users can mention “ChatGPT” to prompt a reply. The assistant has been taught conversational behaviours so it decides when to speak or stay silent depending on context; it can also react with emojis and reference profile photos for personalized content.
- Group settings let participants rename the group, add or remove members, mute notifications, and set per-group custom instructions that influence ChatGPT’s tone or behaviour.
Group chats in ChatGPT: Privacy and controls
Group chats in ChatGPT: Availability
