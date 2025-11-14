OpenAI, Apple lose bid to toss Elon Musk xAI suit over competition

By Madlin Mekelburg

Apple Inc. and OpenAI must answer to a lawsuit filed by Elon Musk’s X Corp. and xAI accusing the companies of conspiring to thwart competition in emerging markets in artificial intelligence, a federal judge in Texas ruled.

US District Judge Mark Pittman on Thursday rejected a bid by Apple and OpenAI to dismiss the lawsuit, which was originally filed in August. Pittman didn’t explain his decision in his written order, but he directed both parties to submit further filings arguing their positions on the case.

The lawsuit seeks billions of dollars in damages from Apple and OpenAI, based on claims that Apple’s decision to integrate OpenAI into the iPhone’s operating system inhibits competition and innovation within the AI industry and harms consumers by depriving them of choice.