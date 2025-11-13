Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 15 launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7300mAh battery

OnePlus 15 launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7300mAh battery

OnePlus 15 in India is priced at Rs 72,999 onwards and comes with a 165Hz refresh rate display, triple 50MP camera set up and multiple IP ratings for dust and water resistance

OnePlus 15 in Infinite Black colour

OnePlus 15 in Infinite Black colour (Image: Harsh Shivam)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s OnePlus has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in India. It is the first device in the country to ship with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and comes with a triple 50MP rear camera system powered by OnePlus’ own DetailMax Engine, marking a shift away from the Hasselblad-tuned setups on previous generations. The phone also runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 out of the box.
 
OnePlus also confirmed that it will be soon launching the OnePlus 13R smartphone.

OnePlus 15: Details

  • India Price: Rs 72,999 onwards
  • Sale: Available from 8PM onwards on November 13
  • Colours: Sand Storm, Ultra Violet, Infinite Black
The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution. It uses LTPO technology for dynamic refresh rate adjustments up to 120Hz, and also includes a 165Hz mode aimed at gaming. Brightness peaks at 1,800 nits in high brightness mode and can drop as low as 1 nit for comfortable viewing at night. The display carries TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification and includes features like Eye Comfort Reminder and Eye Comfort Gaming Mode to help reduce eye strain.
 

Also Read

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15 India launch today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

OnePlus 15 (Image: X/OnePlus)

OnePlus 15 India launch set for Nov 13: Check confirmed key specifications

OxygenOS 16

OnePlus begins OxygenOS 16 rollout in India: Schedule, eligible devices

Tech Wrap November 7

Tech Wrap Nov 7: Dyson Hot+Cool, WhatsApp cross-app chat, GTA 6 delayed

OnePlus 15 smartphone (Source: OnePlus India)

OnePlus 15 to launch in India with 165Hz display, 7300mAh battery: Details

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, supported by a dedicated chip for improving touch responsiveness and a separate Wi-Fi module for more stable connectivity. It comes with up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage and is available in 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra and 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra Plus RAM options. The phone packs a 7300mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
 
For cameras, the OnePlus 15 includes a 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP S5KJN5 telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom and OIS, and a 50MP OV50D ultra-wide camera with a 116-degree field of view. On the front, there is a 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie camera with autofocus.
 
On durability, the device carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for resistance against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water jets.

OnePlus 15: Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch, 2772x1272 (QHD+) resolution, 1800nits brightness (HBM), 165Hz refresh rate
  • Performance: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X Ultra/Ultra+
  • Storage: 256GB/512GB/ UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX906 primary (OIS) + 50MP telephoto with 35x zoom (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP Sony IMX709 (AF)
  • Battery: 7300mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired, 50W wireless
  • OS: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16
  • Protection: IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K
  • Thickness: 0.81cm (Sand Storm)
  • Weight: 211g (Sand Storm)

More From This Section

SanDisk said that the Extreme Fit is the world's smallest high-capacity USB-C flash drive, available with up to 1TB storage

Sandisk launches 'world's smallest' 1TB Type-C flash drive: Check details

Steam Machine, Steam Frame, Steam Controller

Valve unveils new Steam Machine, Frame VR headset and more arriving in 2026

iOS 26

Apple releases iOS 26.2 dev beta 2 for iPhones: What's new, how to update

OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO Find X9 and X9 Pro to launch in India on Nov 18: Check specifications

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 pre-booking starts Nov 20: Check exclusive offers, expected specs

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Flagship smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon