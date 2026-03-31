Sony halts CFexpress and SD card sales as AI demand squeezes memory supply

Sony has announced that it is temporarily suspending orders for a large portion of its memory card lineup, citing ongoing global shortages of semiconductor memory. The move affects both professional-grade CFexpress cards and consumer SD cards, and will remain in place until supply conditions improve.

The company said it will stop accepting orders from authorised dealers as well as customers via the Sony Store starting March 27. It has not provided a timeline for when orders will resume.

What Sony has announced

In a notice published on its website, Sony said that supply constraints linked to the global semiconductor (memory) shortage mean it is “anticipated that supply will not be able to meet demand… for the foreseeable future.”

As a result, the company has decided to halt new orders across most of its memory card portfolio. Sony added that it will monitor the situation and announce any updates regarding resumption separately. ALSO READ: OnePlus India shifts to online-first model, to exit offline retail: Report The company also issued an apology, stating that it “sincerely apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.” Products affected The suspension covers nearly all of Sony’s mainstream CFexpress and SD card lineup, including: CFexpress Type A memory cards CEA-G1920T

CEA-G960T

CEA-G480T

CEA-G240T CFexpress Type B memory cards CEB-G480T

CEB-G240T SDXC/SDHC memory cards SF-G256T

SF-G128T

SF-G64T

SF-M512T

SF-M256T

SF-M128T

SF-E256

SF-E128A

SF-E64A Why Sony is doing this The suspension is linked to the broader global memory shortage, which has been intensifying due to demand from AI infrastructure.

For years, memory components such as NAND flash and DRAM were relatively stable and often became cheaper over time. That trend has now reversed. Memory supply is increasingly being redirected toward data centres, cloud providers and companies building AI systems. As a result, manufacturers are prioritising higher-margin products such as high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and server-grade chips, which are critical for AI workloads. This shift has reduced the availability of consumer-grade memory used in devices like cameras, smartphones and PCs. ALSO READ: AI-led memory shortage threatens to make phones, TVs, PCs costlier in 2026 The practical impact is that less capacity is available for products like SD and CFexpress cards, even as demand for storage continues. In some cases, companies are choosing to pause production or orders entirely rather than operate under constrained supply.