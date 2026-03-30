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Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus India shifts to online-first model, to exit offline retail: Report

OnePlus India shifts to online-first model, to exit offline retail: Report

OnePlus is reportedly exiting offline retail channels in India while expanding after-sales support through Oppo's service network amid broader restructuring moves

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OnePlus is reportedly shifting to an online-first model in India while scaling back offline retail channels and expanding after-sales support through OPPO’s service network (Photo: Shutterstock)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 10:59 AM IST

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OnePlus India is reportedly moving toward an online-first sales strategy while scaling back its offline retail presence, even as it expands its after-sales service network by leveraging parent company Oppo’s infrastructure. According to a Moneycontrol report, the company has initiated a strategic shift that could see most of its offline sales channels phased out in the coming weeks.
 
The report said OnePlus has asked partner-run exclusive stores across India to shut down operations, with only three company-owned outlets—in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru—expected to remain operational. Distributors in the general trade channel have also reportedly been given a March 31 deadline as their final billing date, with instructions to clear remaining inventory without any transition period.
 
 
According to the Moneycontrol report, modern retail partners have also been informed that billing will pause for several weeks after March 31, and upcoming launches, including the OnePlus Nord 6, are expected to be sold exclusively through online platforms such as the e-commerce platform Amazon. 

Shift to an online-first strategy

In a separate statement, OnePlus said that the D2C shift is aimed at “deepening engagement with its core base of digital-first consumers” while enabling “sharper pricing and more India-focused innovation,” according to the Moneycontrol report.

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Retail bodies have raised concerns over the move. According to the report, Kailash Lakhyani, president of the Organised Retail Association (ORA) and chairman of All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA), said in a communication to retailers that OnePlus is effectively returning to an online-centric model similar to its earlier strategy.
 
He added that such a shift could impact offline retailers and may lead to issues such as “grey market” activity and pricing inconsistencies. Both ORA and AIMRA have indicated they are monitoring the situation and may explore legal options as the transition unfolds.  ALSO READ: OnePlus India CEO exits amid restructuring buzz: All you need to know

Service expansion via Oppo’s network

Alongside the retail shift, OnePlus has announced an expansion of its after-sales service infrastructure. According to a statement cited by Android Authority, the company plans to increase its service network by 50 per cent starting April 2026 by integrating with Oppo’s service centres.
 
This would take the number of authorised service centres from around 400 to over 600, improving access to repairs and support. The move also allows OnePlus to meet regulatory requirements, which mandate service support for several years even if operations are scaled back.
 
The reliance on Oppo’s infrastructure points to deeper operational alignment between the two brands, which already share resources across product development and supply chains.

Part of a broader restructuring

The latest developments come shortly after the exit of OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu and reports of ongoing global restructuring. A report by The Economic Times had earlier indicated that the company is reviewing its business across markets.
Separately, a report by Android Headlines noted that OnePlus shipments declined by over 20 per cent in 2024, while operations have increasingly been centralised under Oppo. Reports from Android Authority and 9To5Google have also pointed to the possibility of OnePlus scaling back in select global markets, with India remaining a key region.
 
The shift to an online-first model, combined with service integration through Oppo, suggests a consolidation of operations rather than an expansion of retail presence.

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 10:59 AM IST

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