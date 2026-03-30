YouTube adds limited Android Auto support for background play: Report

YouTube is reportedly rolling out support for Android Auto, bringing basic playback controls for users who listen to content while driving. According to a report by 9To5Google, the update allows users to manage background audio directly from their car’s interface. However, it does not bring a full YouTube app experience to car screens.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display reduces peak brightness: Report The report highlighted that while the feature is limited, it can still be useful for certain types of content. Many users reportedly listen to podcasts, interviews, or long-form videos on YouTube as audio while driving, and these controls make it easier to manage playback without interacting with the phone.

However, it is not the full Android Auto integration that some users may have expected. The report added that a more complete YouTube experience on Android Auto has not been ruled out by Google.