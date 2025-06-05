Meta Aria Gen 2 glasses for research hint at what's next for its wearables

Meta has unveiled its second-generation prototype smart glasses for research, named “Aria Gen 2.” The company said that the glasses are designed as a research platform for augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics. Meta has clarified that Aria Gen 2 is not intended for consumer release, but rather as a tool for researchers and developers. However, the new prototype offers a glimpse into the direction Meta might take with future consumer-facing smart glasses.

Currently, Meta offers its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses to consumers, featuring built-in cameras, microphones, and integration with the Meta AI assistant.

Meta Aria Gen 2 glasses: Details

Meta describes Aria Gen 2 as a wearable device that “combines the latest advancements in computer vision, machine learning, and sensor technology.” The company said that its lightweight and compact design makes it suitable for researchers working across various environments to collect data or prototype new experiences.

One of the key upgrades in Aria Gen 2 is its full eye-tracking system, capable of monitoring gaze per eye, vergence point, blink detection, pupil centre and diameter, corneal centre, and more. It also includes a hand-tracking system that captures hand motion in 3D space, producing articulated joint poses. Meta says this can be used in tasks such as training robotic hands. ALSO READ: Google I/O 2025: Android XR glasses demo, partnerships, and more announced Another highlight is the system’s ability to track movement in six degrees of freedom (6DOF) using Visual Inertial Odometry (VIO). This enables accurate spatial awareness and mapping of the surrounding environment.

Additionally, Aria Gen 2 includes a PPG heart rate sensor and a contact microphone, both embedded in the nosepad. According to Meta, this placement improves their functionality—for instance, the contact microphone enhances voice reception in noisy environments. Key hardware features of Aria Gen 2 include: 12MP RGB camera

4x CV (Computer Vision) cameras

Eye tracking cameras

7x spatial microphones

Contact microphone

Stereo speakers

USB-C port

Privacy switch

Ambient light sensor

PPG heart rate sensor

Barometer

Accelerometer and gyroscope Meta Aria Gen 2 glasses: Availability Meta will begin accepting applications to work with Aria Gen 2 later this year. Researchers can join the Aria Gen 2 interest list through Meta’s website. Meanwhile, applications for the Aria Research Kit using Gen 1 glasses remain open on a rolling basis.

The company will also showcase the Aria Gen 2 glasses at the upcoming Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference (CVPR) 2025, through a series of interactive demos. Meta smart glasses: What is next While Aria Gen 2 is focused on AI and robotics research, it differs from Meta’s previous prototype augmented reality glasses known as “Orion,” which were geared toward holographic projection and immersive AR experiences. The next generation of Meta smart glasses may borrow elements from both Aria and Orion. ALSO READ: Soon, Meta Quest headset users will see 2D photos in 3D on Instagram feed In addition, Meta is reportedly collaborating with Oakley, a brand under EssilorLuxottica (also the parent of Ray-Ban), to develop smart glasses tailored for athletes. The company continues to offer Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses as its primary consumer product in the wearables category.