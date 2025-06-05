ChatGPT rolls out recording and integrations with GDrive, Outlook, and more

OpenAI is expanding ChatGPT’s productivity capabilities with a suite of new features. The latest update introduces record mode, cloud drive integration, and deep research connectors, enabling users to access, analyse and manage content more efficiently. ChatGPT can now pull information from services like Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, SharePoint, and OneDrive, offering users access to internal documents and simplifying research and collaboration.

ChatGPT: Key features introduced in the latest update

Recording Mode

ChatGPT’s new recording feature enables users to record and transcribe meetings. It generates time-stamped notes and can suggest follow-up actions. Users can search meeting notes in the same way they search documents and files from connected cloud services. Additionally, action items can be converted into Canvas documents—OpenAI’s collaborative workspace for writing and coding.

ALSO READ: OpenAI to store ChatGPT Enterprise and API user data locally in India Recording Mode is currently rolling out to Team users on macOS and will soon be available to Plus, Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users. Cloud drive integration ChatGPT now integrates directly with Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Box, and SharePoint. Users can ask questions and ChatGPT will fetch relevant answers from their files saved in the listed cloud storage platforms. OpenAI clarified that it does not use data from Teams, Edu, or Enterprise accounts—including connected files—for training. Responses from the assistant include citations and honour existing file permissions.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 13s India launch today at 12 pm: Where to watch and what to expect Deep research connectors OpenAI is also rolling out beta research connectors for platforms like HubSpot, Linear, and select Microsoft and Google services. These allow users to compile research by combining internal data with web-sourced information. The feature is available to all paid users. The list of supported platforms includes: Box

Dropbox

GitHub

Gmail

Google Calendar

Google Drive (Docs, Sheets, Slides)

HubSpot

Linear

Outlook (Calendar, Email)

SharePoint

Teams ALSO READ: Vivo T4 Ultra with MediaTek D 9300+ launching on June 11: What to expect