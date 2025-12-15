Monday, December 15, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OnePlus 15R to be launched on Dec 17: Watch unboxing, check specs, and more

OnePlus 15R to be launched on Dec 17: Watch unboxing, check specs, and more

OnePlus 15R is set to debut on December 17 with a 32MP autofocus selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, and a 7,400mAh battery

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus 15R will sport a 32-megapixel auto-focus camera sensor on the front, confirmed the Chinese smartphone brand ahead of the India launch on December 17. Earlier, the company confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and a 7,400mAh battery. Here is all you need to know:

OnePlus 15R launch: Date, time, and how to watch

  • Date: December 17
  • Time: 03:00 PM IST
  • Where: Bengaluru
  • How to watch: The event will be livestreamed on OnePlus’ YouTube channel

OnePlus 15R: What to expect

The upcoming OnePlus 15R will launch in three colour options — Charcoal Black, Mint Green, and Electric Violet. The Electric Violet variant is officially called the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition which will sport a fiberglass back finish with a special coating that imprints the word Ace deep into the design. The smartphone will boast a 1.5K AMOLED screen with 165Hz refresh rate. The screen will achieve a brightness of up to 1,800 nits in high brightness mode, and will become as dim as 2 nits by default, or and 1 nit when the Reduce White Point setting is applied. 
 
 
The OnePlus 15R will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. The device is set to feature a 7,400mAh battery paired with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. OnePlus claims the battery is engineered to maintain about 80 percent of its capacity even after nearly four years of regular usage. The handset is confirmed to sport a 32MP front camera. The OnePlus 15R will support 4K video recording at up to 120 frames per second.

In addition, OnePlus has confirmed the inclusion of Plus Mind and its associated AI capabilities. The phone will include a dedicated Plus Key, enabling users to quickly capture and send on-screen content to Plus Mind for saving and processing, after which the system can provide contextual suggestions or recommended actions based on that data.

OnePlus 15R: Expected specifications

  • Display: 1.5K AMOLED display, 165Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits brightness, TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7400mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired charging
  • OS: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16

OnePlus 15R: Unboxing

 

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

