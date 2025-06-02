Home / Technology / Tech News / Google might give a glimpse of Pixel 10 series at pre-launch event: Details

The "Pixel Penthouse" is expected to be a 90-minute-long pre-launch event scheduled for June 27, where Google is likely to reveal its upcoming Pixel 10 series and other products to super fans

Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:02 PM IST
Google might give a glimpse of the upcoming Pixel 10 series to select super fans in the UK region ahead of its official launch. As per a report by Android Central, some super fans in the UK region have received emails from Google to invite them to a pre-launch event of the Google Pixel 10 series.
 
A report by 9To5Google cited some Redditors who shared the invite online on the forum. As per the screenshots of the email, those super fans were allegedly invited by Google to the “Pixel Penthouse” which essentially is an “exclusive pre-launch event” that Google is hosting for its “biggest retail and press partners” in the UK to offer a “sneak preview of our upcoming devices pre-release.”

Google Pixel 10 pre-launch: What’s in invite

According to 9To5Google, this year, Google is offering an exclusive opportunity to 25 selected super fans to attend a special 90-minute event in London on June 27. Attendees are expected to get an early look at the upcoming Pixel 10 series and Pixel Watch 4. 
 
The cover image of the email showed a Pixel phone, Tablet, Watch, and Buds. It is possible that it might be a stock image, but the Pixel 10 series is expected to resemble its predecessor, so it might just be a picture of the Pixel 10 series only. 
The event is also likely to offer hands-on access to unreleased Pixel devices and features, along with a Q&A session with members of the Google team. At the end of its invitation emails, Google has added a short questionnaire to assess just how dedicated a Pixel fan you really are. The questions touch on topics like your favorite Pixel feature and what kinds of promotions influence your buying decisions, as reported by Android Central. Those who receive the invite have until June 4 to submit their responses for a chance to attend. The selected winners will be revealed on June 11.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

