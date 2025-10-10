Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola's iPhone Air-like ultra-thin phone to feature 4,800mAh battery

Motorola has confirmed that its upcoming Edge 70 will pack a 4,800mAh silicon-carbon battery with 68W wired charging support, likely in a 5.8mm thin body

Motorola is likely to join the trend of ultra-slim smartphones with its upcoming Edge 70 smartphone. The company has previewed the smartphone on its website in Poland which appears to feature a sleek construction, aligning with earlier reports. Besides teasing the smartphone’s ultra-thin form factor with the tagline “The Future has an Edge,” Motorola has also revealed key details about the battery life of the smartphone.
 
According to the company, the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 will pack a 4,800mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 68W fast charging. The company’s website also mentioned that the smartphone will offer up to 50 hours of charge for listening to music, calling and watching videos.

Motorola Edge 70: What to expect

Motorola Edge 70’s battery specifications suggest that it will offer a significant improvement in battery life compared to its competition. For reference, the Galaxy S25 Edge houses a 3,900mAh battery while Apple claims 27 hours of video playback on its iPhone Air.
 
Despite featuring a significantly larger battery capacity, the Motorola Edge 70 is expected to be as thin as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge which measures 5.8mm. Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone Air is slightly thinner at 5.6mm.
 
The Motorola Edge 70 is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset coupled with 12 GB RAM. Besides its 68W wired charging support the smartphone could also support Qi2 wireless charging with 15W charging speed and magnetic alignment with compatible chargers. 
 
On the camera front, the Motorola Edge 70 is expected to feature a triple camera setup, as suggested by preview images on its Polish website. The primary camera is expected to be a 50MP sensor. Additionally, the smartphone may come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for resistance against dust and water. Along with this, Gorilla Glass 7i is expected to be used for display protection. 
 
Motorola Edge 70: Expected specifications
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Battery: 4800mAh
  • Charging: 68W wired, 15W wireless
  • Protection: Gorilla Glass i7, IP68 and IP69
  • Thickness: 5.8mm

