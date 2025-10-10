Friday, October 10, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: iPhone 16 at ₹55,000, Phone 3 at ₹35,000

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: iPhone 16 at ₹55,000, Phone 3 at ₹35,000

Flipkart's Big Bang Diwali sale is now live for Black and Plus members. The sale offers will be available for everyone from October 11. Here are the deals on iPhone, Pixel, Nothing Phone, and more

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart is back with another festive season sale, named Big Bang Diwali sale, which kicks off from October 10 for Plus and Black members, and from October 11 for everyone. In the sale, the ecommerce platform is offering discounts and deals on a range of products, including smartphones such as the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max, Pixel 10 Pro Fold and 9 Pro Fold, Nothing Phone 3, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, and Motorola Razr 60. 

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: Dates

  • Starting date: October 10 (for Plus and Black members), October 11 (for general users)
  • End date: October 24, 2025

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: Offers on smartphones

Deals on iPhone 16 series

Flipkart has announced discounts and offers on the iPhone 16 series. The most notable offers are available on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
 

iPhone 16

  • Sale price: Rs 54,999
  • Launch price: Rs 79,900 onwards

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • Sale price: Rs 102,999
  • Launch price: Rs 1,44,900 onwards

Deals on Pixel Pro Folds

Flipkart has announced discounts and offers on the newly launched Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold smartphone and its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. 

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

  • Sale price: Rs 157,999
  • Launch price: Rs 172,999
The above price is inclusive of Rs 10,000 discount from select bank cards and a trade-in bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • Sale price: Rs 84,999
  • Launch price: Rs 1,72,999
The above price is inclusive of 10 per cent discount from select bank cards and a trade-in bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

Deals on Nothing phones

Flipkart has announced discounts and offers on select Nothing phones. However, the most notable offers have been announced on the Nothing Phone 3 and Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

Nothing Phone 3

  • Sale price: Rs 34,999
  • Launch price: Rs 79,999 onwards
  • Bank discount: 10 per cent off on select Debit, Credit cards and Credit card EMI

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • Sale price: Rs 24,999
  • Launch price: Rs 29,999 onwards

Deals on Samsung phones

Flipkart has announced discounts and offers on select Samsung phones. However, the most notable offers have been announced on the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy S24 (Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip). Here are the details.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

  • Sale price: Rs 29,999
  • Launch price: Rs 59,999 onwards

Samsung Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3)

  • Sale price: Rs 38,999
  • Launch price: Rs 74,999

Deals on Motorola phones

Flipkart has announced discounts and offers on select Motorola phones. However, the most notable offers have been announced on the Motorola Razr 60, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Edge 60 Pro. Here are the details.

Motorola Razr 60

  • Sale price: Rs 39,999
  • Launch price: Rs 49,999

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

  • Sale price: Rs 18,999
  • Launch price: Rs 22,999 onwards

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

  • Sale price: Rs 24,999
  • Launch price: Rs 29,999

