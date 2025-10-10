Friday, October 10, 2025 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung launches Galaxy M17 5G smartphone starting at Rs 12499: Check specs

Powered by the Exynos 1330 processor, the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G (Image: Samsung)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M17 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor and features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS. The device sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Price and variants

  • 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 12499
  • 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 13999
  • 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 15499
  • Colours: Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Availability and offers

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G smartphone will be available from October 13 on the company's official website, ecommerce platform Amazon and select retail outlets.
 
 
As part of the special launch offer, the Galaxy M17 5G will be priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 13,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 128GB version will be available for Rs 14,999. Additionally, customers can also get up to three months of no-interest Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) on select cards. 

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Details

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1,100 nits of peak brightness and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.
 
On the camera front, the smartphone features a 50MP triple-camera system with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) that is said to capture blur-free photos and shake-free videos. The triple-lens setup comprises a 5MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The Galaxy M17 5G comes with a 13 MP front camera for selfies, video calls and more.
 
As for the battery, the Galaxy M17 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery which supports 25W wired charging. The smartphone boasts a sleek 7.5mm side profile and comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Galaxy M17 5G runs on Android 15 with One UI 7 out of the box. Samsung promises six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.
 
Samsung also said that it offers native AI support on the smartphone which is the first for the series. This includes Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search and access to features like Gemini Live. The company said that the Galaxy M17 5G introduces on-device voice mail, a segment-first feature that lets callers leave messages when calls go unanswered. It also includes Samsung Knox Vault for advanced hardware-based security, Voice Focus for clearer calls, and Samsung Wallet with Tap and Pay for payments. 
 
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 1100 nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: Exynos 1330
  • RAM: Up to 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) primary + 5MP ultra wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Protection: IP54, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Charging: 25W
  • Thickness: 7.5mm
  • OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
 

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

