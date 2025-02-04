Soon, you will be able to schedule events on WhatsApp from individual chats

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that lets users create events within individual chats. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing the ability to schedule and manage events directly within private conversations. The feature is reportedly available for some users with the latest beta version of the WhatsApp mobile app on Android smartphones.

The ability to create and manage events is already available on WhatsApp , however, it is currently limited to group chats and community groups.

As per the report, the new feature allows WhatsApp users to create an event with the due date within individual chats. While Group events are meant for large gatherings and coordinating multiple individuals, the inclusion of the event scheduling feature within private chats will allow users to plan meetings, schedule appointments, set reminders and more.

Additionally, the feature to create events in individual chats will reportedly offer the same options available in group chats. This includes the ability to specify a location for an in-person event and add a WhatsApp voice or video call link for virtual events. The recipient of the event invitation will also have the option to accept or decline it.

In related news, Apple is reportedly working on a new iCloud-based events and invite service, which is expected to launch within this week. The service is being referred to as "Confetti" internally and will allow users to send invites for parties, functions and meetings. While some of these features are already available on the iPhone's Calendar app, the new service will add a few more features such as the ability to view the list of the people invited to an event, and people who have confirmed their attendance.