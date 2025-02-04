iQOO Neo 10r set to launch in March with India-exclusive colours: Details

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has announced that it will be launching its Neo 10r smartphone in India on March 11. CEO of iQOO India, Nipun Marya, posted the first-look image of the smartphone on X (formerly Twitter), revealing the dual-tone back panel design of the iQOO Neo 10r. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming iQOO smartphone will be available in an India-exclusive colour variant called "Raging Blue."

iQOO Neo 10r: What to expect

The smartphone appears to have a flat-style frame which holds a quad-curved back panel, featuring a dual-tone design. The rear camera module design on the Neo 10r feels inspired by the company's flagship iQOO 13 series. The smartphone will likely feature dual cameras at the back, while the "OIS" branding on the camera module suggests that it will support optical image stabilisation.

According to a report by GSMArena, the upcoming iQOO Neo 10r smartphone could be a rebranded version of the iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition smartphone, which launched in the company's home country last month. Based on this, the iQOO Neo 10r is expected to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display of 1260x2800 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The dual rear camera system will likely offer a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide. The iQOO Neo 10r is expected to feature a 6400mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging.

