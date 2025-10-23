Adobe Indigo camera app faces issues on iPhone 17 series, fix coming soon

Adobe has reportedly explained why its Indigo camera app does not work on the new iPhone 17 series. The app, launched earlier this year, is designed to capture natural, DSLR-like photos with minimal post-processing. But weeks after Apple’s latest iPhone launch, the app remains non-functional on iPhone 17 devices.
Adobe explains that its Indigo app was created to address what many users call the “overly processed” look of smartphone photos, particularly those taken with Apple’s default Camera app. Indigo’s approach prioritises realistic tones, accurate lighting, and fine detail, resulting in a more authentic, DSLR-style output. Since its debut, the app has built a strong following among photography enthusiasts who prefer natural-looking images without heavy computational effects, said Adobe.
According to 9to5Google, a post on Adobe’s community forum, later spotted by a Reddit user, revealed that the company is experiencing technical issues with the front camera on iPhone 17 models.
Adobe said it has been working closely with Apple, which has already prepared a software fix scheduled to arrive with the upcoming iOS 26.1 update.
Until then, Adobe has temporarily disable the Indigo functionality on the iPhone 17 devices and plans to release an interim update to restore camera compatibility in the coming days.
Fix timeline and availability
Adobe confirmed that a permanent fix will likely depend on Apple’s iOS 26.1 rollout, expected soon. Once implemented, the update should restore full Indigo functionality across both front and rear cameras.
Currently, Indigo remains exclusive to iOS, with no Android version available. Given the present delays, the iPhone 17 users will receive compatibility updates before Android users get app support.
Adobe Indigo app: Supported Apple iPhone models
- iPhone 16 series
- iPhone 15 series
- iPhone 14 series
- iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max