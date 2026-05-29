Spotify updates app with bulk playlist actions, mobile folders, and more

Spotify has rolled out a set of new features designed to simplify playlist management and improve the overall listening experience on its platform. The updates bring playlist folders to mobile devices, allowing users to better organise their music libraries, while new bulk editing tools make it easier to manage playlists and queues. Alongside this, Spotify has also introduced background downloads on iOS for more reliable offline listening and a reshuffle button that lets Premium users instantly generate a fresh playback order. Together, these additions are aimed at giving users more control over how they organise content, manage playback, and access music and podcasts on the go. Here is everything that is new:

Playlist folders are coming to mobile Spotify is bringing playlist folders to mobile devices, allowing users to organise playlists directly from their smartphones. The feature lets users group playlists into folders based on categories such as mood, activity, genre, or any other preference. Until now, playlist folders were primarily a desktop feature, requiring users to switch devices to organise their libraries. According to Spotify, the update is designed to make it easier for users to navigate large music collections and quickly find the right playlist for a specific moment. The feature is available globally for all Spotify users.

More control over playlists and queues Spotify is also introducing new bulk editing actions for playlists. Users can now select and manage multiple tracks, audiobooks, or podcast episodes at the same time, making it easier to reorganise content without editing items one by one. The update is intended for users who frequently curate playlists and want a faster way to clean up, rearrange, or update their collections. The feature is rolling out globally. ALSO READ: Anthropic valued at $965 bn after latest funding round, eclipsing OpenAI In addition, Spotify Premium subscribers are regaining the ability to select and manage multiple songs in their play queue simultaneously, providing greater control over upcoming tracks.

Offline downloads become more reliable on iPhone Spotify is improving offline listening for iOS users with the introduction of background downloads. Previously, downloads could be interrupted if the app was not actively open. With the new update, music and podcast downloads can continue in the background, allowing content to finish downloading even when users switch apps or lock their devices. ALSO READ: Apple may rely on Google Cloud, Nvidia compute to power some AI features Spotify will also display notifications showing download progress, helping users track when content is ready for offline playback. The feature is rolling out globally for Spotify Premium subscribers.