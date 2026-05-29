Qualcomm targets entry-level laptops with Snapdragon C, takes on Apple

Qualcomm has introduced a new entry-level processor aimed at reshaping the low-cost laptop segment, pushing its Arm-based PC strategy further down the price stack. The company announced the Snapdragon C platform, designed for laptops starting at around $300, with devices set to launch later this year.

The move brings Qualcomm into more direct competition with Apple’s MacBook Neo, which has gained traction on the back of pricing and efficiency.

Qualcomm pushes Arm into entry-level PCs

Unlike the Snapdragon X series, which targeted premium Windows laptops, Snapdragon C is positioned for entry-level devices focused on everyday computing.

The company says the chip is designed for tasks such as web browsing, video streaming, productivity applications, and video calls, with a focus on power efficiency, all-day battery life, and quiet operation. It also includes an integrated neural processing unit (NPU) for AI-related workloads, although it is not positioned as a high-end AI PC platform and is unlikely to qualify for Copilot+ PCs.

READ: Indian startup C2i Semiconductors tapes out AI power chip: What it means In practical terms, this places Snapdragon C in devices aimed at students, families, and small businesses to handle workloads that are largely browser-driven and less dependent on high-performance hardware. The real challenge is the experience Historically, the entry-level laptop segment has been defined by trade-offs — limited RAM, slow storage, and inconsistent performance — often resulting in devices that meet price targets but fall short on usability. That context has shifted with Apple’s MacBook Neo, which has effectively raised expectations for entry-level laptops. The device is powered by an iPhone-grade A-series chip rather than Apple’s M-series silicon, and keeps costs in check with compromises such as lower memory, no backlit keyboard, and a more compact form factor. Even with these trade-offs, it manages to retain the core Mac experience in terms of performance consistency and efficiency.

READ: How timing, efficiency, and price are driving Apple's MacBook Neo success This means Snapdragon C is entering a market where the benchmark is no longer just affordability, but whether lower-cost devices can feel reliable in everyday use. What this means for Qualcomm’s PC strategy Qualcomm is betting that efficiency-led advantages such as battery life and thermals can translate into better experiences at lower price points. However, the outcome will depend less on the chip itself and more on how device makers execute around it. OEMs including Acer, HP, and Lenovo are expected to launch devices later this year, and factors such as memory, storage, and overall build quality will play a significant role in determining how these systems perform in real-world use.