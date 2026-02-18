Swedish Deputy PM Ebba Busch arrives in India to attend AI Impact Summit

Ebba Busch, Sweden's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Business and Industry, arrived here in the national capital on Wednesday for the Global AI Impact Summit 2026.

Upon her arrival, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X highlighted the wideranging India-Sweden ties across sectors like trade, economy, science and innovation and said, "Warm welcome to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Business and Industry @BuschEbba of Sweden, in New Delhi for the India-AI Impact Summit. India-Sweden ties span a broad spectrum of cooperation, including trade, economy, science, innovation, climate action and education among others."

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence. The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aims to reflect on the transformative potential of, AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and global principle of AI for Humanity.