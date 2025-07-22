Xbox PC app update adds cross-platform play history and filters: Details

A new cloud-playable filter has been added to the Library section of the Xbox PC app. This allows users to view all games currently playable via Xbox Cloud Gaming, including console-exclusive titles from the original Xbox to Xbox Series X and Series S. According to Xbox, these games appear in the library regardless of whether a user owns them or accesses them through Game Pass.

The play history section now shows the “Jump back in” list on the Xbox PC app home screen. Xbox states that this section includes recently played games across any Xbox-supported device — console, PC, or Windows handheld — enabling users to resume gameplay across platforms.

The play history feature also includes cloud titles, which means console-exclusive games played on an Xbox can appear in the PC app and be resumed via cloud gaming, provided they support Xbox Cloud Gaming.