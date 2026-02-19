Tata signs OpenAI as 1st customer for data centre under Stargate initiative

OpenAI will become the first customer of India's ​Tata Consultancy Services' data centre ​business, beginning with 100 megawatts of capacity, ‌part of the global AI infrastructure initiative Stargate, the companies said.

Stargate is a $500 billion multi-year initiative to build AI data centres for training and inference, backed by major investors.

The deal is a major boost for TCS, which in a strategic shift last year ‌disclosed plans to invest up to $7 billion in a 1 gigawatt data centre unit in India.

India has seen a surge in big-ticket AI infrastructure spending, with global players like Google, Amazon, Meta Platforms, ​and Microsoft, ramping up investments along with domestic companies such as Reliance, ‌and Adani Group.