CES 2026: HP unveils OmniBook laptops, Chromebooks, HyperX gaming gears

HP has announced a wide range of new consumer and gaming products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 . The announcements span refreshed OmniBook laptops, new all-in-one desktops, updated Chromebooks, and a major reorganisation of its gaming hardware under the HyperX brand. Here is everything HP announced at CES 2026:

HP OmniBook and OmniStudio lineup

HP OmniBook Ultra 14:

The OmniBook Ultra 14 is HP’s new flagship consumer laptop. It will be offered with either Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite processors or next-generation Intel Core Ultra processors. The laptop features a 14-inch OLED display with up to 3K resolution. HP says the device supports on-device and cloud-based AI workloads and includes posture-detection features that monitor how the laptop is being used during extended sessions.

ALSO READ: CES 2026: Intel unveils 18A process-based Panther Lake AI laptop chips HP OmniStudio X 27: The OmniStudio X 27 is a new all-in-one (AIO) desktop featuring a 27-inch Neo:LED display that HP said offers 100 per cent colour coverage. It is powered by next-generation Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and can be configured with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 graphics. HP highlighted support for Thunderbolt Share, which allows the AIO to connect directly to a laptop for file sharing and peripheral control. The system also includes a tilting camera designed for sharing documents or desk views during video calls.

Other HP OmniBook series devices: HP said it is also refreshing its entire OmniBook lineup. The updated portfolio includes the OmniBook X series, OmniBook 7 series, OmniBook 5 series, and OmniBook 3 series. These models will be offered in a range of screen sizes and configurations, with processor options spanning next-generation AMD Ryzen AI, Intel Core Ultra, and Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 platforms. HP Chromebooks HP Chromebook Plus x360 14: The Chromebook Plus x360 14 features a 360-degree hinge and a 2K display, allowing it to be used in laptop, tablet, or tent modes. HP says it is designed for users who want flexibility for work and entertainment.

HP Chromebook Plus 14: The Chromebook Plus 14 comes with a 2K display and an upgraded FHD front-facing camera. HP says it is aimed at productivity and collaboration use cases. HP Chromebook x360 14: This model features a convertible design with a 2K 16:10 display. HP positions it for multitasking, sketching, and media consumption. HP Chromebook 14: The Chromebook 14 is a standard clamshell Chromebook that offers up to eight hours of battery life. HP says it is designed for everyday tasks. Gaming hardware under HyperX HP said that it is revamping its gaming portfolio by merging its gaming brands under a single master brand, HyperX. Here is HP’s 2026 gaming lineup:

HyperX OMEN MAX 16: The HyperX OMEN MAX 16 is HP’s new flagship gaming laptop. It supports Intel Core Ultra 200HX or AMD Ryzen AI processors, along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series laptop GPUs. HP says the system includes a redesigned cooling setup with a third fan and supports displays up to a 16-inch OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. HyperX OMEN OLED 34: The HyperX OMEN OLED 34 is a 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor using a QD-OLED panel. It offers a 21:9 WQHD resolution, a 360Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time. The monitor includes 100W USB-C power delivery and a built-in KVM switch for multi-system setups.

ALSO READ: CES 2026: ASUS unveils ROG OLED gaming monitors with RGB display technology HyperX Clutch Tachi: The HyperX Clutch Tachi is HP’s first Xbox-licensed leverless arcade controller. It uses magnetic switches and supports custom button mapping and actuation adjustments through HP’s software. HyperX and Neurable gaming headset: HP also confirmed it is working with Neurable on a gaming headset concept that uses neurotechnology to track focus and cognitive signals in real time. No launch timeline was shared. HP business laptops HP also announced the EliteBook X G2 Series at CES 2026, expanding its business laptop portfolio. The lineup includes multiple configurations built on a shared platform, with options based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite, Intel Core Ultra Series 3, and latest AMD Ryzen AI processors. HP says the EliteBook X G2 series is designed for AI-assisted enterprise workloads, with support for Copilot+ PC features, on-device AI acceleration, and enterprise security through HP Wolf Security. The series also includes a convertible EliteBook X Flip G2 variant