Tech Wrap April 4: Garmin Instinct 3, POCO C71, Amazon rivals Starlink

Garmin has introduced the Instinct 3 series smartwatches in India. Featuring the Instinct E and Instinct 3 models, these new smartwatches are built for adventure seekers, outdoor explorers, and fitness enthusiasts, offering a rugged design. The Garmin Instinct 3 series comes with an AMOLED display, a metal-reinforced bezel, a fibre-reinforced polymer case, and a scratch-resistant screen. It adheres to MIL-STD 810 standards, providing resistance against heat, shock, and water (up to 100 meters).

POCO has introduced its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the POCO C71, in India. Priced from Rs 6,499, the device is powered by the Unisoc T7250 System-on-Chip (SoC). It features an HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,200mAh battery. The POCO C71 is available in three colour variants: Desert Gold, Cool Blue, and Power Black.

Amazon is gearing up to challenge Elon Musk’s Starlink by launching the first set of 27 Project Kuiper space internet satellites next week. The company has secured 80 launch missions, each designed to deploy multiple satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO). Together, these satellites will form a constellation competing with Starlink. Amazon has stated that it plans to offer high-speed, low-latency internet services by the end of this year.

Also Read

YouTube has announced a range of new features for Shorts creators. These include enhancements to the video editor, enabling precise adjustments to videos. Additionally, a new AI-powered feature allows users to create stickers that can be incorporated into their content. YouTube has stated that these features will begin rolling out “later this spring.”

Air India has teamed up with Apple to integrate AirTag tracking with its baggage system and mobile app. This collaboration enables Apple device users to monitor the location of their luggage and share the details with the airline, simplifying the process of locating lost baggage.

Samsung has announced that its smart TVs and monitors will now support Netflix content in HDR10+. The company stated that HDR10+ enhances contrast, colour depth, and visual clarity. This update will be available on 2025 Samsung Neo QLED, OLED, and Lifestyle TVs, as well as select 2024 and 2025 monitor models. Samsung also confirmed that future TV models will support HDR10+ for Netflix.

Following its reveal of a tri-fold smartphone at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January, Samsung has reportedly filed a patent for a four-foldable panel smartphone. According to a report by Gadgets360, the patent details a device with three hinges connecting four folding panels, which can extend into a single large display. When folded, these four panels may result in a thicker device.

Google is reportedly planning significant upgrades for its standard Pixel smartphone this year, particularly in the camera department. As per a report from Android Authority, the anticipated Google Pixel 10 is expected to introduce a new telephoto camera at the back, along with potential modifications to its primary and ultra-wide sensors. This upgrade could be aimed at further differentiating the base model from the Pro variants.

Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.4 update for compatible iPhones, expanding Apple Intelligence support to additional regions, including India. Additionally, Apple has introduced updates to its built-in apps, including the Photos app, which now features new categories, sorting options, and more.

Microsoft is reportedly working on a new taskbar icon resizing feature for Windows 11. According to The Verge, the company is testing an option where taskbar icons can shrink dynamically as users open more applications or remain at a smaller size permanently. These experimental features are currently available in the latest Insider Preview Beta.

Microsoft is marking its 50th anniversary, and to celebrate, three of its CEOs—Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer, and Satya Nadella—came together to have the AI assistant Copilot roast them. The AI started by teasing Steve Ballmer, saying, “Even robots need a coffee break after your pep talks.”

Brad Lightcap, OpenAI’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), shared insights on the surge in image generation through ChatGPT, describing the past week as an especially active period. He revealed that since last Tuesday, users have generated over 700 million images, with 130 million people using the feature. Lightcap highlighted India’s rapid growth in this space, stating that it has become OpenAI’s fastest-growing market for ChatGPT. “The range of visual creativity has been extremely inspiring,” he said.

At the Startup Mahakumbh event in Delhi, Paytm’s founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, introduced an upgraded version of the company’s soundbox, named Mahakumbh Soundbox. The new model features a display screen and enables merchants to process payments without the usual voice announcements that were present in earlier versions.

According to a UN report, India and China were the only developing nations with significant private investments in AI in 2023. India ranked tenth globally in this category.

The 2025 Technology and Innovation Report, published by the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), also noted that India climbed to the 36th position in 2024 on the ‘Readiness for Frontier Technologies’ index, an improvement from 48th in 2022.

India now stands 36th among 170 countries in terms of readiness for emerging technologies, showing an improvement in its global ranking compared to the previous year.