Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube introduces new Instagram-like tools for making Shorts: What's new

YouTube introduces new Instagram-like tools for making Shorts: What's new

YouTube is making Shorts creation easy with improved video editor, AI-generated stickers, pre-made templates, and more features

YouTube Shorts new Tools (Image: YouTube Shorts)
YouTube Shorts new Tools (Image: YouTube)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
YouTube has announced various tools for Shorts creators. This includes improvements to the video editor, which will allow creators to make exact changes to their videos. There is also a new option for creating stickers using artificial intelligence, which can be included in the video. YouTube said that these features will start being introduced “later this spring.”

Upcoming features for YouTube Shorts creators

Improved video editor
 
YouTube announced that the built-in video editor for Shorts is being improved. The company said that creators will be able to make exact changes and edits to the timing of each clip with options like zooming and snapping. There are also options for rearranging or deleting clips, adding music, and timed text.
 
YouTube also said that there are more improvements planned for streamlining in-app editing for Shorts.
 
Templates
 
This tool will allow users to pull pictures from their gallery into pre-set templates. YouTube also said that it plans to add effects to templates.

Also Read

SC refuses to release Ranveer Allahbadia's passport until Latent probe ends

'India's Got Latent' row: SC to hear Ranveer Allahbadia's plea on Tuesday

'India's Got Latent' row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber Cell

5 held for attacking YouTuber Savukku Shankar's Chennai home: Police

Pakistani YouTuber faces blasphemy charges over a perfume: Here's why

 
It should be noted that while using a template to make a video, the original creator of the template will be automatically credited.
 
Image stickers
 
This feature will help users to create personalised image stickers to show their style.
 
AI stickers
 
This tool will allow Shorts creators to give their Shorts a personal touch by creating AI stickers with a simple text prompt. YouTube said that it will add a unique touch to the video.
 
Edits synced to the beat
 
YouTube will soon add a feature that will automatically match the creator's video clips with the rhythm of their chosen music. This will reduce the effort needed during manual syncing.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amazon to rival Starlink with its own satellite constellation: Details

Windows 11 could soon get macOS-like resizable taskbar icons: Check details

Samsung's latest patent reveals four-fold smartphone design: Check details

Air India partners with Apple to enable AirTag-based lost baggage tracking

iPhone's Photos app gets new features with iOS 18.4 update: What's new

Topics :YouTuberYouTube videosInstagram

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story