Amazon to rival Starlink with its own satellite constellation: Details

Amazon is set to compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink as it plans to launch the first batch of 27 Project Kuiper space internet satellites by next week. Amazon has secured 80 such launch missions, each aiming to deliver dozens of satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO). These satellites together would form a constellation to rival Starlink. According to the company, it will begin offering high-speed and low-latency internet services by the end of this year.

Amazon’s KA-01 mission satellites — short for Kuiper Atlas 1 — will be launching on an Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance on April 9. After successful launches, Amazon plans on offering Starlink-like devices to consumers for internet services.

ALSO READ | Starlink to debut in India soon: All we know about Musk's satcom service Back in 2023, Amazon said that the smallest dish, a seven-inch square design weighing just one pound, would be capable of offering speeds up to 100 megabits per second (Mbps), positioning it as a strong competitor against Starlink Mini. On the other hand, it would also be offering a larger dish for homes and businesses, capable of offering up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) speeds.

How are LEO systems different from terrestrial networks and traditional satellite services?

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) refers to the region of space where satellites orbit relatively close to Earth's surface, typically at heights below 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles). LEO satellite networks differ significantly from both terrestrial networks and traditional satellite systems.

Also Read

Unlike terrestrial networks, which rely on ground-based infrastructure such as fibre optics and cellular towers—mainly concentrated in populated areas—LEO satellites provide coverage from space, making the network accessible in remote or underserved areas.

Compared to traditional satellite networks that operate in geostationary orbit, LEO satellites offer much lower delay due to their closer position. While geostationary satellites cover a wider area with fewer units, they suffer from higher signal delay, making real-time communication less efficient. In contrast, LEO systems require a constellation of satellites to ensure global coverage but provide faster, more responsive connectivity.