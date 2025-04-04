Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung enables HDR10+ viewing of Netflix content on its TVs: Check details

Samsung enables HDR10+ viewing of Netflix content on its TVs: Check details

Netflix recently enabled HDR10+ streaming for all Premium subscribers whose devices support the format

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 4:21 PM IST
Samsung has announced that its smart TVs and monitors will now support Netflix shows and films in HDR10+. Samsung said that with HDR10+, users will be able to see richer contrast, deeper colours, and impressive visual depth. The HDR10+ viewing format for Netflix content will be available on 2025 Samsung Neo QLED, OLED, and Lifestyle TVs, as well as 2024 and 2025 monitor models. Samsung also confirmed that upcoming TV models will support this.   
 
Netflix recently enabled HDR10+ streaming for all Premium subscribers whose devices support the format and use AV1. The streaming service plans to offer HDR10+ viewing options for all HDR content by the end of this year.   
What is HDR10+
 
HDR10+ is royalty-free High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology that has been co-created by Samsung, with Amazon Video. This HDR format improves picture quality scene by scene, dynamically changing brightness and contrast levels.   

Besides Netflix, HDR10+ is supported on Amazon Prime Video, as well as YouTube and Google Play Movies and TV.   
 
How is HDR10+ different from other HDR formats
 
HDR10+ is different from other HDR formats like HDR10 and Dolby Vision because it uses dynamic metadata, which allows it to change brightness, contrast, and colour scene by scene or even frame by frame. This is a significant improvement over HDR10, which relies on static metadata, meaning the same HDR settings are used throughout an entire film or show.   
 
Compared to Dolby Vision, HDR10+ offers similar dynamic metadata abilities but differs in some ways. Dolby Vision supports 12-bit colour depth, allowing for a wider range of colours and smoother gradients, whereas HDR10+ remains at 10-bit. However, Dolby Vision is a proprietary format that requires licensing fees, whereas HDR10+ is an open standard with no licensing costs.
First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

