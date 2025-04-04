Microsoft is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and to mark this, three Microsoft CEOs, namely Bill Gates , Steve Ballmer, and Satya Nadella, sat together and asked the artificial intelligence (AI) assistant Copilot to roast them. The Microsoft AI assistant started with the roast of Steve Ballmer and said, “Even robots need a coffee break after your pep talks.”

The present Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, shared this frank moment with the world on X (formerly Twitter).

Copilot roasts Microsoft CEOs

The video shared by Nadella began with him asking Copilot to wrap things up by asking or maybe roasting them. The AI-powered assistant quickly took the opportunity to roast its makers, the people who led the company that created it. Copilot began the roast by giving a disclaimer: “Alright, Satya. Let's spice it up.”

Copilot took his first shot at Microsoft’s former CEO Steve Ballmer and said: “Steve, we'll start with you. Your enthusiasm is legendary, but do you ever worry that your energy might short-circuit the AI? I mean, even robots need a coffee break after your pep talks.”

Ballmer laughed at the comments and said: “Come on, dude. If you can't handle me, you can't handle a huge percentage of the world's population. We're counting on you.”

The next in line to get roasted was the big man, former CEO and the co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates. Copilot commented on Gates’ thoughtful stare and said: “Now, Bill, you've got that signature thoughtful stare, but do you ever think the AI might feel intimidated by your intense thinking face? I mean, it's like it's waiting for a blue screen moment.”

Gates responded by saying: “I hope so. I mean, that's all I've got left is these AIs get so damn intelligent. It's just that stare and my willingness to criticise that differentiates me.”

The AI assistant then said: “And it's a formidable stare indeed, Bill.”

Steve jumped in and asked: “Copilot, would you ever be willing to criticise him?”

Copilot said: “Absolutely. Criticism is where growth happens.”

Then came the turn for the current boss to get roasted. Copilot seems to have picked on the biggest fear of society, which is AI replacing them. The AI assistant said: “Satya, AI seems to be your best buddy. But ever worry that your deep passion for AI could one day have it running the show, leaving you to just enjoy the ride?”

Nadella used a cricket comparison to respond to this and said: “Well, the day AI can play like the best cricket player that I enjoy, that's the day it can run the show as far as I'm concerned.”

Copilot added: “Touché, Satya. Let's see if it can hit a century in cricket, and then we'll talk. This has been a blast, gentlemen.”

The video ended with the Copilot saying, “Here's to another 50 years of innovation and adventure. Cheers”. Then, Bill Gates, in a sarcastic way, said: “Whatever that means to an AI. Does it drink?”