US-based artificial intelligence startup OpenAI has released its new flagship AI model, GPT-5. The model is now rolling out globally to ChatGPT for all users, both paid and free, and brings notable improvements and new capabilities. GPT-5 enhances the AI’s ability to write, code, and hold conversations, while also unifying several model pathways into one intelligent system — one that, according to OpenAI, marks a step closer to achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Asus has expanded its Copilot Plus lineup in India with the launch of the Vivobook S16 AI PC. Alongside, the Taiwanese PC maker has introduced the Chromebook CX15 in the country. The Asus Vivobook S16 is a 16-inch laptop powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X (X1 26 100) processor, whereas the Chromebook CX15 is a 15.6-inch laptop powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 Processor. Both laptops are now available for purchase in India.

xAI makes Grok's AI image and video generation free for all users Elon Musk-owned artificial intelligence company xAI has announced that Grok Imagine, its image and video generation tool, is now free for all users. The feature, which uses multimodal AI to convert text prompts into images and videos, was launched last weekend for Grok’s iOS and Android apps but was initially limited to paid subscribers of SuperGrok, Heavy, or Premium Plus plans. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series gets support for Google Gemini AI Samsung has reportedly begun enabling Google’s Gemini assistant on the Galaxy Buds 3 lineup, allowing users to summon Gemini directly from their earbuds. However, the feature only becomes visible when the Buds are connected to a phone running One UI 8, which is based on Android 16.

Microsoft offers free access to OpenAI's GPT-5 with Copilot platforms Microsoft has announced the integration of OpenAI’s latest GPT-5 model into its Copilot platform. The AI model is now rolling out across Copilot for consumers, Microsoft 365 Copilot for enterprises, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry for developers. According to Microsoft, GPT-5 brings enhanced reasoning capabilities and significant improvements in coding and chat experiences across its platforms. Apple MacBook Pro 2026 may get OLED display, iPhone-like Dynamic Island Apple’s 2026 MacBook Pro model, expected to feature an OLED display, might also adopt an iPhone-style Dynamic Island. According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple is considering a pill-shaped display cutout for the MacBook Pro in 2026 to house the camera and sensors — similar to the design introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro.

Made by Google on August 20: What to expect from Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Watch 4 Promotional materials for the anticipated Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold foldable smartphone and Pixel Watch 4 have reportedly surfaced online. According to a report by 9To5Google, the leaked marketing assets showcase the devices from various angles and highlight new features, including Gemini AI integration on the Pixel Watch 4. Meta's research prototypes highlight mixed reality headset future Meta will showcase three virtual and mixed reality headset prototypes at the SIGGRAPH 2025 conference in Vancouver, Canada on August 11. The devices, named Tiramisu, Boba 3, and Boba 3 VR, are described as “purely research prototypes” featuring experimental technologies that may never enter consumer production. The company said these designs focus on advancing display quality, field of view (FOV), and realism in immersive environments.

Samsung offers cashback, no-cost EMI on Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE Samsung has announced limited-period offers on the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE flip-style foldable smartphones in India. As part of the promotion, buyers can avail bank cashback of up to Rs 12,000 on select cards or get an Upgrade Bonus of the same value on device trade-in. Samsung is also offering no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to 24 months on both flip phones. WhatsApp: How to create polls in group chats on Android and iOS platforms

When a decision has to be made in a group about anything, it often ends in chaos when there is no final decision. This can be simplified if we go by the traditional route of putting things up for a vote. WhatsApp released a poll feature back in 2022, which can simplify this process. Here is how one can make polls on the instant messaging platform in a few easy steps. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan says board backs him amid Trump's call for resignation Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan said he’s got the full backing of the company’s board, responding for the first time to US President Donald Trump’s call for his resignation over conflicts of interest. Tan has reached out to the White House to clear up what he called “misinformation” about his track record, he said in a letter to staff posted on Intel’s website.