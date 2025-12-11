Tech Wrap Dec 11: Adobe apps in ChatGPT, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition, Instagram

Adobe has teamed up with OpenAI to bring Photoshop, Express and Acrobat tools directly inside ChatGPT. As noted in the company’s blog, users can ask the chatbot to edit images, generate designs or work with PDFs without opening separate applications. The Photoshop features offered within ChatGPT cover both basic and advanced edits, while the Adobe Express integration lets ChatGPT access templates from Express’ library and more.

Ahead of the OnePlus 15R’s India launch, the smartphone maker has confirmed that the device will come in three colour variants. The Electric Violet version, called the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition, will debut alongside Charcoal Black and Mint Green on December 17. The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition features a fiberglass back finish with a special coating that embeds the word Ace into the design.

Instagram's new 'Your Algorithm' tool lets users personalise Reels feed Instagram is rolling out a feature that offers users more control over Reels recommendations. As detailed on Instagram’s blog, the tool, named “Your Algorithm,” lets users see which topics influence their suggestions and adjust them to match what they prefer watching. Instagram said the aim is to make Reels feel more personalised as users’ interests shift. The feature is available in the US and will expand globally in English soon. Spotify tests AI 'Prompted Playlists' for custom music mixes Spotify is experimenting with a new AI feature that allows listeners to create playlists using plain text prompts. Called Prompted Playlists, the feature is initially available to Premium users in New Zealand as part of a beta rollout. Spotify said it will expand this feature to more regions later. According to the company, instead of depending solely on Spotify’s algorithm, users can now describe the exact playlist they want in their own words.

Apple Glasses may debut in 2026 with AI, Siri upgrades Apple is reportedly developing smart glasses with capabilities similar to Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta models. Based on a 9To5Mac report, these glasses — possibly named “Apple Glasses” — could be announced as early as next year and may include built-in cameras, speakers and health-tracking functions. They are expected to run a customised version of visionOS and integrate Apple Intelligence features along with an upgraded, AI-powered Siri for hands-free tasks and contextual actions. YouTube TV to introduce genre-based channel packs in 2026 YouTube has confirmed that its live TV platform will move away from its traditional all-in-one bundle. Starting in early 2026, the service plans to offer over 10 genre-focused channel packs, giving subscribers the option to pay only for categories they watch. This marks the first time YouTube TV will break up its cable-style bundle, signalling a shift toward a more flexible streaming model. The service is currently unavailable in India.

Google releases Emergency Live Video sharing feature for Android Google is introducing a safety feature for Android that lets emergency responders request a live video feed during distress calls or texts. Named Emergency Live Video, the feature aims to give dispatchers a real-time view of situations where callers cannot clearly explain what is happening, such as accidents, medical emergencies or fast-moving fires. Google noted that this added visual context helps responders make quicker decisions and send suitable assistance when verbal descriptions are difficult to provide. Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 15 5G in India soon: Expected specs and more

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 15 series will debut in India soon. The company posted a teaser for the Redmi Note 15 5G 108 MasterPixel Edition on X (formerly Twitter), which is expected to be the base model. While no launch date has been announced, a Mint report suggests the Redmi Note 15 5G 108 MasterPixel Edition may arrive in early January 2026, with the Pro and Pro Plus variants launching later. Google Chrome on iPhone, iPad gets Gemini or page summaries, FAQs: Report Google is reportedly adding Gemini inside Chrome on iPhone and iPad, allowing users to access the AI assistant without leaving the browser. According to 9to5Google, the feature first appeared in limited tests in September and is now reaching more users with Chrome version 143. The update adds a new “Ask Gemini” option that lets the AI analyse the webpage and offer quick explanations, insights and suggestions in a floating window.

Google's Pixel 10a may closely mirror Pixel 9a's hardware Google’s upcoming Pixel 10a, likely to launch next year, is expected to be very similar to the Pixel 9a. As reported by 9To5Google, X user Evan Blass shared specifications sourced from US carrier Verizon ahead of the official launch. The leaked details suggest that the Pixel 10a will have the same display as the Pixel 9a, with similar camera and battery specifications. Lava Agni 4 review: Levels up midrange smartphone experience with Vayu AI With the Agni 4, Indian smartphone maker Lava introduced its ‘Vayu AI’ system, which it said is tailored for the Indian audience. The phone offers AI agents for learning, creativity, emotional support, productivity and system-level control, marking Lava’s most ambitious software effort so far. On the hardware front, the Agni 4 features a 6.67-inch 1.5K+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, an aluminium-glass build, a wide horizontal camera module, 50MP front and rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery.

Philips Air Purifier AC4221 review: Silent, effective, and intelligent My experience with Philips air purifiers began in 2020 with the AC3059/65 model. Over the years, it became a regular appliance in daily use, running through seasonal changes in air quality without drawing much attention. Its performance remained steady, operating quietly in the background. This continued until it was time to replace the filter. Microsoft deepening its commitment to India's AI ecosystem: Satya Nadella Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Thursday said the company is deepening its commitment to India's artificial intelligence ecosystem with massive infrastructure investments. Microsoft is also strengthening its cloud footprint and focusing on skilling millions of Indians for an AI-driven future, he said.