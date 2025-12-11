YouTube TV to introduce genre-based channel packs in 2026: What changes

YouTube has confirmed that its live TV service will soon shift away from the traditional one-size-fits-all bundle. Starting early 2026, the platform plans to introduce more than 10 genre-based channel packs, giving subscribers the option to pay only for the categories they actually watch. This is the first time YouTube TV will break up its cable-style bundle, signalling a move toward a more a-la-carte streaming model. Notably, the service is not available in India at present.

YouTube TV genre-based channel pack: What do we know

According to a YouTube press release, one of the major packs will focus on sports and is expected to include feeds from key broadcasters alongside networks such as FS1, NBC Sports, the full ESPN lineup and the upcoming ESPN Unlimited service. Viewers will still be able to bolt on premium extras like NFL Sunday Ticket or RedZone, similar to how add-ons work today. YouTube also clarified that core features — including unlimited DVR, multiview, key plays and fantasy tracking — will remain intact across all packs.

The company hasn’t revealed the full slate yet, but according to a TechCrunch article, news, family and entertainment-focused bundles are also in the works. Overall, YouTube TV appears to be preparing for a future where streaming looks less like cable and more like mix-and-match packs. ALSO READ: Philips Air Purifier AC4221 review: Silent, effective, and intelligent In other related news, YouTube is expanding its A/B testing tool to help creators compare up to three different titles, thumbnails, or a mix of both on long-form videos — an upgrade from earlier tests that were limited to thumbnails. Each version is shown to different viewers for up to two weeks, after which YouTube automatically selects the one that drives the highest watch time, though creators can override the choice.