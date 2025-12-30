Tech Wrap Dec 30: WhatsApp new features, LG gallery TV, Motorola Signature

WhatsApp has introduced a set of limited-time New Year features across chats, calls, and Status ahead of 2026. The update brings new stickers, video call effects, and animated Status formats. The platform has also pointed to existing group chat tools that can help users plan New Year activities by keeping discussions, decisions, and updates organised in one place.

LG Electronics has announced plans to expand its lifestyle TV lineup with the upcoming LG Gallery TV, set to be showcased at CES 2026. According to the company, the Gallery TV is designed to serve both as a television and a digital canvas, aiming to blend seamlessly into home interiors rather than stand out like a traditional screen. The model will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch variants.

Motorola to launch 'Signature' smartphone in India on Jan 7 Motorola has confirmed the launch of its new Signature smartphone in India. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the company announced that the device will debut on January 7, 2026. Ahead of the launch, Motorola has released an official teaser on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, giving an early look at the phone’s design. OPPO Pad 5 to launch in India soon with 10,050mAh battery OPPO has announced that the Pad 5 tablet will launch in India soon. The device now has a dedicated microsite on Flipkart alongside the upcoming OPPO Reno 15 series, pointing to a possible joint debut. The listing reveals key details, including information about the tablet’s battery and display. The OPPO Pad 5 was originally launched in China in October.

Samsung tests Perplexity AI-powered Bixby assistant on One UI 8.5: Report Samsung is reportedly testing a Perplexity-powered version of its Bixby assistant ahead of a broader rollout expected with the Galaxy S26 series. A report by 9To5Google, citing SammyGuru, claims that some users have seen Bixby using Perplexity to answer queries such as weather checks, providing additional context and practical suggestions, including whether carrying an umbrella might be necessary. GTA 6 may avoid another delay, says ex-Rockstar dev ahead of 2026 ETA A former Rockstar Games developer has reportedly suggested that Grand Theft Auto 6 may not face another delay and could launch in November 2026. According to a Dexerto report citing Esports Insider, former GTA 5 animator Mike York said Rockstar is trying to balance polishing the game while avoiding audience fatigue, noting that further delays could significantly impact anticipation.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may get support for satellite voice calling Samsung could be preparing to introduce full satellite connectivity with the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, potentially extending support beyond emergency messaging to include voice calls. As per a report by Android Central, this may be enabled through Samsung’s new Exynos Modem 5410. If introduced with the next Galaxy S lineup, the modem could allow communication in areas without conventional network coverage, including 5G. OnePlus Turbo 6 series to launch on Jan 8, could arrive in India as Nord 6 OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus Turbo 6 series will launch in China on January 8, 2026. The lineup includes two models — OnePlus Turbo 6 and OnePlus Turbo 6V. The company has also confirmed that smartphones in the series will feature a 9000mAh battery.