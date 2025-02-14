Tech wrap Feb 14: Apple launch event, WhatsApp chat themes, Google Gemini

Apple has announced a product launch event for February 19, with speculation pointing to the fourth-generation iPhone SE as the key highlight. CEO Tim Cook teased the upcoming release on X (formerly Twitter), calling it "the newest member of the family." The event is expected to follow a video release format similar to last year’s iPad Pro announcement rather than an in-person gathering.

Meta is expanding WhatsApp’s customisation options with the introduction of multiple chat themes and background choices for Android and iOS users. The newly launched "Chat theme" feature enables users to personalise their chats according to their preferences. The rollout has begun and will reach users globally in the coming weeks.

Google has introduced a memory feature for its Gemini AI chatbot, allowing it to retain and reference past conversations. According to Google, this feature enables Gemini to provide "more helpful responses" by recalling previous interactions with users.

Blaupunkt, the German audio brand, has introduced the SBW Chicago 50 soundbar in the Indian market. The company stated that while the soundbar retains the classic bar-and-woofer configuration, it incorporates a contemporary design, enhanced audio quality, and advanced connectivity features to elevate the home entertainment experience.

Google has released the second beta version of Android 16 for supported Pixel devices. Building on the first beta, which launched in January, this update introduces professional-grade camera features, an extra-dim mode, Google Wallet shortcuts, and additional improvements. It also lets users customise their measurement system preferences within regional settings.

Google has started integrating its latest AI-powered video generation model, Veo 2, into YouTube Shorts. In a YouTube blog update, the company revealed that the Dream Screen feature, used to generate custom backgrounds for Shorts, is now powered by Veo 2. The updated model enhances video creation capabilities, allowing users to generate backgrounds or standalone clips for Shorts.

British consumer technology brand Nothing has confirmed that the upcoming Phone 3a series will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. CEO Carl Pei, in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), stated that the company is "going back to the Qualcomm Snapdragon series with the Phone (3a)." He also highlighted advancements in camera performance and overall capabilities compared to its predecessor. The Phone 3a series is set to launch on March 4.

The Galaxy S25 Plus is a solid choice for users seeking a flagship smartphone with a large screen and reliable battery performance. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 stands out as one of the top compact flagship devices, offering premium hardware and features in a more manageable size.

Google Maps remains one of the most widely used navigation applications worldwide, assisting millions of users daily with seamless route planning and real-time guidance.

With Valentine’s Day here, millions are swiping, chatting, and messaging in search of romance. However, digital deception is on the rise, with AI-generated chatbots posing as real people, deepfake manipulation, and fraudulent dating apps blurring the lines between genuine connections and artificial interactions.