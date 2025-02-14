Google integrates Veo 2 AI video model into YouTube Shorts: What's new

Google has begun integrating its latest AI-powered video generation model, Veo 2, for YouTube creators. In an update on its YouTube blog, the company announced that its Dream Screen feature—used for generating custom backgrounds in YouTube Shorts—is now powered by Veo 2. With enhanced capabilities, creators can use Veo 2 to generate video backgrounds or standalone clips for Shorts.

YouTube Dream Screen with Veo 2: Details

Google stated that creators can simply type a prompt to generate a video clip that aligns with their Shorts content. The feature utilises the text-to-video capabilities of Veo 2 to produce high-quality videos across various styles and subjects. Users can specify visual elements, such as style, lens type, or cinematic effects. AI-generated videos will include SynthID watermarks and clear labels to indicate their AI origin.

The Veo 2 integration is initially rolling out to creators in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with plans to expand to more regions in the future.

How to generate video for YouTube Shorts using Veo 2

For Video Backgrounds: Open the Shorts camera > Select Green Screen > Choose Dream Screen > Enter a prompt > Select an image > Create the video background.

For Standalone Clips: Open the Shorts camera > Tap Add to open the media picker > Tap Create at the top > Enter a prompt > Select an image > Tap Create video > Choose the desired length.

Google Veo 2: Details

Released in December last year, Veo 2 offers improved realism by better understanding real-world physics, human movement, and expression. Google claims the model can handle complex requests, including specific genres, lens types, and cinematic effects. The model supports video generation in resolutions up to 4K, with extended video lengths reaching several minutes.