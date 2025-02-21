Apple’s newly launched iPhone 16e is now open for pre-orders in India from 6:30 PM on February 21. Starting at Rs 59,900, the device can be pre-ordered through Apple’s online store, its retail outlets in Mumbai (BKC) and Delhi (Saket), as well as partner stores and select retail chains. Customers can also avail equated monthly instalments and trade-in options.

OPPO has introduced the Find N5, a foldable smartphone that features a sleek and lightweight build. According to OPPO, it has the largest inner display among book-style foldable devices while also being the slimmest when folded. The device is powered by a 5,600mAh battery and integrates AI-driven capabilities. It also includes a camera system developed in collaboration with Swedish optics company Hasselblad.

Lava’s sub-brand Prowatch has launched its new smartwatch, Prowatch X, for sale in India. The smartwatch comes in three strap options—Silicone, Nylon, and Metal—paired with a "Cosmic Grey" core. Priced at Rs 4,499, the Prowatch X is available on Flipkart.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI has broadened the reach of its AI-powered web agent, Operator, to more regions, including India. Initially launched in the US, Operator is designed to interact with webpages and independently perform various online tasks.

Sony has introduced a Midnight Black edition of its DualSense Edge wireless controller in India. This version is part of the company’s Midnight Black Collection, which also includes accessories like the PlayStation Portal remote player, Pulse Elite wireless headset, and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds. However, in India, only the DualSense Edge controller and PlayStation Portal are currently available in this colour.

Following the debut of its C1 modem in the iPhone 16e, Apple is reportedly working on launching its own Wi-Fi chip with the iPhone 17 series. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple plans to phase out Broadcom’s Wi-Fi chips in favour of an in-house alternative, beginning with this year’s iPhones.

Despite Meta’s stock trading at record highs this month, the company has reportedly reduced its annual stock option distribution by about 10 per cent for tens of thousands of employees, according to the Financial Times.

A social media exchange between SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen has drawn attention to the prolonged stay of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore at the International Space Station (ISS).