Tech wrap Feb 4: Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Microsoft VPN

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released an advisory alerting Apple users to security vulnerabilities in devices running older software versions. The advisory covers iPhones with iOS versions prior to iOS 18.3, along with outdated iPads, Apple Watches, Macs, and Safari web browser versions.

Samsung has commenced early deliveries of its Galaxy S25 series smartphones in India for customers who pre-ordered. On February 4, the company announced that over 700 customers had received their devices as part of an early delivery initiative at its flagship store in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Microsoft has confirmed it will be removing the Virtual Private Network (VPN) feature from its Microsoft 365 subscription by the end of this month. In an update to its support page, the tech giant stated that after February 28, the Defender app’s privacy protection (VPN) feature will no longer be supported.

iQOO has announced the launch of its Neo 10R smartphone in India on March 11. The company’s India CEO, Nipun Marya, shared the first image of the device on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing its dual-tone back panel design. The smartphone will also be available in an exclusive colour variant for India, named "Raging Blue."

Vivo has revealed the design of its upcoming V50 smartphone, confirming its imminent launch in India. The company has also disclosed the available colour options and shared key specifications, including battery capacity and other features.

The upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series is expected to feature a dedicated camera button similar to the Apple iPhone 16 series. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing shared an image of one of the Phone 3a models, revealing an additional button on its side profile. The caption, "Your second memory, one click away," hints that the button might be used for quick access to camera functions.

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that will allow users to create events directly within individual chats. As per WABetaInfo, the feature is currently available for select users on the latest beta version of the WhatsApp mobile app for Android.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a simplified way for voters to access information and download their Voter Information Slip (VIS) via the Voter Helpline app. Available on both the Google Play Store for Android and the Apple App Store for iPhones, the app also enables users to register complaints, submit online forms for new voter registrations, and view details of all contesting candidates.

Starting at Rs 27,999, the Xiaomi Pad 7 stands out as a portable workstation. Featuring a premium build, vibrant display, robust performance, and an array of software features, the tablet is a viable option for students and professionals needing a versatile device. However, the lack of a microSD card slot and cellular connectivity may limit its appeal for some users.

Apple has criticised the introduction of a pornography app on iPhones in the European Union, stating that the bloc’s digital policy is affecting consumer trust in Apple.