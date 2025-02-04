China's Vivo has revealed the first look of its upcoming V50 smartphone, which has been confirmed to launch in India soon. The company has also confirmed the colour options for the Vivo V50 and a few specification details such as the battery capacity and more. Here are the details.

Vivo V50: Design and details

Vivo has revealed that the V50 smartphone will be available in Titanium Gray, Rose Red and Starry Night colourways. The company said that the Rose Red variant of the smartphone will offer warm tones and a luxurious feel. On the other hand, the Starry Night colourway of the Vivo V50 introduces "3D-Star technology" which will enable the back panel of the smartphone to interact with environmental lighting. Vivo said that under direct sunlight or focused indoor lighting, the panel shimmers like a star-studded night sky. This effect will be dynamic, elongating holographic dots into meteor-like streaks as the user moves their wrist.

The Vivo V50 smartphone will feature a quad-curved display on the front, which the company said will offer an edge-to-edge screen. The company also said that it will be the country's slimmest smartphone within the 6000mAh battery category, measuring as low as 7.39mm.

Vivo V50: What to expect

Vivo V50 is expected to feature a camera system co-developed by the German optics brand Zeiss, featuring a 50MP primary and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The quad-curved display on the smartphone is expected to be a 6.7-inch panel of 120Hz refresh rate. As for performance, the smartphone will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen three chip, coupled with up to 12GB RAM.

Vivo V50: Expected specifications