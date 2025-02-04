Delhi elections 2025: How to search and download voter slip on mobile phone

ALSO READ: Delhi election: Don't have voter ID? Here are 5 documents to use for voting Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has made it easier to check voter information and download the Voter Information Slip (VIS) through the Voter Helpline app. The app is available on the Google Play Store for Android smartphones and on the Apple App Store for iPhones. Besides allowing voters to download the VIS, the app offers other features such as complaint registration related to Electoral Services, submission of online forms for new voter registration, and details of all candidates.

What is a voter information slip?

The Voter Information Slip (VIS), commonly known as the voter slip, contains important information about an eligible voter, including their name, age, gender, assembly constituency, and polling station details. Using the VIS, eligible voters can find the exact location of their polling booth, as well as the date and time of voting. It also includes a QR code for easy and quick verification.

How to download voter slip

App name: Voter Helpline

Developer: Election Commission of India

Size: 20MB for Android and 101.5MB for iOS

Availability: Android and iOS

Process

Install the app: Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS devices.

For existing users, sign in using your mobile number and password. New users can sign up or skip the login.

At the top of the app, there is a search option. Tap on it.

You can search by mobile number, scanning a bar/QR code, by details, or by EPIC (Electors Photo Identification Card) number.

If you have your voter ID readily available, search by EPIC number. This will show the records available in the EPIC roll, with details such as polling station, part number, part name, and serial number.

If the EPIC number is not readily available, you can search by details. You will need to input information such as name, last name, father’s or husband’s first and last names, age, gender, state or UT, district, and assembly constituency. Not all fields are compulsory; those that are required are marked with an asterisk for easy identification.

You can also search for the voter slip in the electoral roll online. Here's how to do it: