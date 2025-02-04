Microsoft has announced that it will be removing the Virtual private network (VPN) feature from its Microsoft 365 subscription by the end of this month. In an update to the Microsoft support page, the American technology giant said that the privacy protection (VPN) feature within the Defender app will no longer be supported after February 28.

Stating the reason for the end of support of the VPN feature, Microsoft said, “We routinely evaluate the usage and effectiveness of our features. As such, we are removing the privacy protection feature and will invest in new areas that will better align to customer needs.”

Added in 2023, privacy protection (VPN) feature within the Microsoft Defender app is available for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers in the US, UK, Canada and Germany. The feature works for 50GB of monthly data, alerts the user if the WiFi connection is unsafe and lets users add trusted networks. Alongside Windows, the VPN feature is also available on macOS, Android and iOS platforms.

While privacy protection features will no longer be supported starting next month, Microsoft Defender will continue to offer identity theft, credit monitoring (US only), and theft alerts features with Microsoft 365 subscriptions.

Microsoft is not the first major subscription service to discontinue the built-in VPN feature. Last year, Google discontinued the “Google One VPN” service that the company offered to Google One subscribers. The service was also included with the Pixel 8 series smartphones.

What is VPN

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a service that establishes a secure connection between a user's device and a remote server. This connection encrypts user data, safeguarding it from hackers and eavesdroppers. Additionally, it conceals the user's IP address, making it appear as though they are accessing a platform from the VPN server's location, enhancing privacy and security online.