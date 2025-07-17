Tech Wrap July 17: Made by Google, Thomson QD-LED Tv, Meta AI's Imagine Me

Google has begun sending out invitations to members of the US press for its upcoming “Made by Google” event, expected to be held on August 20, 2025. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman posted the invite on X (formerly Twitter), with Google later confirming it in the comments. As of now, the tech company has not shared any launch details specific to India.
Super Plastronics Private Limited has introduced a new range of Thomson 4K Mini QD-LED TVs in India. Offered in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes, these models are touted as India’s first to include dual built-in subwoofers. The TVs support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, deliver 108W audio output, and operate on the Google TV platform.
Meta has launched its AI-driven ‘Imagine Me’ feature in India, enabling users to generate stylised images of themselves in different outfits and environments. As per a report by Gadgets360, this feature is accessible on various Meta platforms, including the Meta AI app, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.
Telecom provider Airtel has joined hands with US-based AI company Perplexity to provide its Pro annual subscription for free to all customers. While Perplexity's basic plan includes standard search capabilities, the Pro tier offers advanced features designed for heavy and professional use. Typically priced at around ₹17,000 per year, this subscription will be free for Airtel users across India for up to 12 months.
OpenAI has launched “Record Mode” on the macOS ChatGPT app for Plus subscribers. Initially released in June for Team, Enterprise, and Education users, this feature is now available globally for individual Plus users. Record Mode allows transcription of system audio, such as meetings or voice notes, and can create summaries, follow-ups, and action items automatically.
CD Projekt Red is releasing Update 2.3 for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S today. The update brings new features including auto-drive, additional vehicles, enhanced photo mode options, and various gameplay fixes. It also marks the title’s debut on Apple Silicon Macs.
Google has enhanced its Pixel after-sales support in India by introducing same-day repair services across 21 cities. The company noted that 80% of Pixel repairs are now completed within the same day. In addition, users can opt for a free mail-in service that includes complimentary pick-up and drop-off.
Details of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra have surfaced online, suggesting design updates on both front and back. The tablet, expected to launch later this year, will likely maintain its 14.6-inch AMOLED screen but feature a smaller notch and eliminate the rear S Pen holder. The Galaxy S25 FE has also appeared with slimmer bezels and other design upgrades.
Google is enhancing Search with Gemini 2.5 Pro integration and a new agentic calling tool that can make business calls on users’ behalf. The update is now rolling out in the US for Pro and Ultra AI subscribers. There's no word yet on an India release.
Google has been adding new AI features to the Gmail mobile app. In June, it launched Gemini-powered email summaries. A report by The Indian Express warns of a flaw in this feature that could let hackers insert harmful commands and malicious links into these AI-generated summaries.
Realme has confirmed the launch of its 15 series in India on July 24. The line-up will include the Realme 15 and 15 Pro, with no Pro+ model this time. The company will also unveil Buds T200 TWS earbuds, featuring active noise cancellation and Hi-Res Audio support.
According to the Financial Times, OpenAI is exploring ways to monetize product recommendations on ChatGPT by earning a cut from online purchases. The San Francisco-based company recently partnered with Shopify to streamline checkout processes, with Shopify already powering TikTok’s shopping tools.
What was once considered a major shift—moving to the cloud—is being reconsidered by some businesses. Due to increasing costs, security concerns, and compliance challenges, many firms are now adopting hybrid models, combining on-premise infrastructure with cloud services.
To mark AI Appreciation Day on July 16, BrightCHAMPS released a report based on a survey of 1,425 students in 29 countries. It found that 58% of students worldwide use AI in academics, while in India, that number stands at 63%—using it for homework, projects, and additional learning.
Indian tech firm Zoho has launched its own large language model (LLM) tailored for enterprise use across its software ecosystem. This move reflects the growing ambition of Indian companies to create and innovate with homegrown AI technologies.
The Novo Nordisk Foundation and Denmark’s state-owned credit fund have announced plans to invest in building what they claim will be the world’s most powerful quantum computer. The project aims to advance research in drug development and materials science.