Tech Wrap July 17: Made by Google, Thomson QD-LED Tv, Meta AI's Imagine Me

Google has begun sending out invitations to members of the US press for its upcoming “Made by Google” event, expected to be held on August 20, 2025. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman posted the invite on X (formerly Twitter), with Google later confirming it in the comments. As of now, the tech company has not shared any launch details specific to India.

Super Plastronics Private Limited has introduced a new range of Thomson 4K Mini QD-LED TVs in India. Offered in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes, these models are touted as India’s first to include dual built-in subwoofers. The TVs support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, deliver 108W audio output, and operate on the Google TV platform.

Meta AI's 'Imagine Me' now available in India Meta has launched its AI-driven ‘Imagine Me’ feature in India, enabling users to generate stylised images of themselves in different outfits and environments. As per a report by Gadgets360, this feature is accessible on various Meta platforms, including the Meta AI app, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. Airtel offers Perplexity Pro AI annual subscription for free Telecom provider Airtel has joined hands with US-based AI company Perplexity to provide its Pro annual subscription for free to all customers. While Perplexity's basic plan includes standard search capabilities, the Pro tier offers advanced features designed for heavy and professional use. Typically priced at around ₹17,000 per year, this subscription will be free for Airtel users across India for up to 12 months.

OpenAI adds record mode on ChatGPT for Mac OpenAI has launched “Record Mode” on the macOS ChatGPT app for Plus subscribers. Initially released in June for Team, Enterprise, and Education users, this feature is now available globally for individual Plus users. Record Mode allows transcription of system audio, such as meetings or voice notes, and can create summaries, follow-ups, and action items automatically. Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3 to bring auto drive, new vehicles, gameplay fixes CD Projekt Red is releasing Update 2.3 for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S today. The update brings new features including auto-drive, additional vehicles, enhanced photo mode options, and various gameplay fixes. It also marks the title’s debut on Apple Silicon Macs.

Pixel: Google offers same-day repair, free pick-up and drop option in India Google has enhanced its Pixel after-sales support in India by introducing same-day repair services across 21 cities. The company noted that 80% of Pixel repairs are now completed within the same day. In addition, users can opt for a free mail-in service that includes complimentary pick-up and drop-off. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: Design to display and cameras Details of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra have surfaced online, suggesting design updates on both front and back. The tablet, expected to launch later this year, will likely maintain its 14.6-inch AMOLED screen but feature a smaller notch and eliminate the rear S Pen holder. The Galaxy S25 FE has also appeared with slimmer bezels and other design upgrades.

Google Search announces Gemini 2.5 Pro integration, agentic calling feature Google is enhancing Search with Gemini 2.5 Pro integration and a new agentic calling tool that can make business calls on users’ behalf. The update is now rolling out in the US for Pro and Ultra AI subscribers. There's no word yet on an India release. Gmail's Gemini-powered summaries may expose users to security risks Google has been adding new AI features to the Gmail mobile app. In June, it launched Gemini-powered email summaries. A report by The Indian Express warns of a flaw in this feature that could let hackers insert harmful commands and malicious links into these AI-generated summaries.

Realme 15 series launch on July 24, Buds T200 to tag along Realme has confirmed the launch of its 15 series in India on July 24. The line-up will include the Realme 15 and 15 Pro, with no Pro+ model this time. The company will also unveil Buds T200 TWS earbuds, featuring active noise cancellation and Hi-Res Audio support. OpenAI plans to take a share of ChatGPT's shopping sales to boost revenue According to the Financial Times, OpenAI is exploring ways to monetize product recommendations on ChatGPT by earning a cut from online purchases. The San Francisco-based company recently partnered with Shopify to streamline checkout processes, with Shopify already powering TikTok’s shopping tools.

Rising cloud costs, security push some firms back to on-premise infra What was once considered a major shift—moving to the cloud—is being reconsidered by some businesses. Due to increasing costs, security concerns, and compliance challenges, many firms are now adopting hybrid models, combining on-premise infrastructure with cloud services. AI Appreciation Day: 58% students globally use AI for studies, shows survey To mark AI Appreciation Day on July 16, BrightCHAMPS released a report based on a survey of 1,425 students in 29 countries. It found that 58% of students worldwide use AI in academics, while in India, that number stands at 63%—using it for homework, projects, and additional learning.