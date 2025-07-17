Google Search announces Gemini 2.5 Pro integration, agentic calling feature
Google is expanding Search's AI Mode with Gemini 2.5 Pro for deeper queries and a new feature that can call local businesses to check prices and appointmentsAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Google
is expanding the capabilities of its AI-powered Search with the rollout of Gemini 2.5 Pro and a new agentic feature that can place calls to local businesses on your behalf. The update is rolling out now in the US for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. At the moment, it is unclear whether the same will be rolled out to India any time soon.
Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search come to AI Mode in Google Search
Google, in a blog post while announcing this, said that the most powerful version of Gemini is now available directly within Search’s AI Mode. Designed to handle complex queries involving math, reasoning, and code, Gemini 2.5 Pro can be selected from a dropdown menu for more advanced assistance. It includes link references for deeper exploration and is available to Pro and Ultra tier users who’ve opted into the Labs experiment.
Another addition is Deep Search — a research-focused feature that issues hundreds of searches in the background and compiles fully-cited summaries across scattered sources. Google says it’s useful for deep dives on topics like academic work, financial planning, or big life decisions like home buying. Deep Search is powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro and is also rolling out to Labs users on the Pro and Ultra plans.
AI-powered calls to check prices and appointments
Search is also getting a practical upgrade with AI-powered calling. When looking up services like “pet groomers near me,” users will see a new “Have AI check pricing” option. Google will then automatically contact businesses, gather pricing and availability details, and present results — saving users from having to call around. This feature is rolling out to all users in the US, with higher usage limits for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.
Google says more advanced features will continue to arrive first for paying subscribers as part of its broader push to make Search more intelligent and proactive.
In related news, Google has confirmed that the Made by Google 2025 event will be held on August 20. The US technology company is going to expand its Pixel product portfolio at this event. As per the annual tradition, the next generation of Pixel smartphones, alongside Pixel Watch, and more, is expected to be unveiled at the event.
