Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Search announces Gemini 2.5 Pro integration, agentic calling feature

Google Search announces Gemini 2.5 Pro integration, agentic calling feature

Google is expanding Search's AI Mode with Gemini 2.5 Pro for deeper queries and a new feature that can call local businesses to check prices and appointments

Google Search
Google Search
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 4:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google is expanding the capabilities of its AI-powered Search with the rollout of Gemini 2.5 Pro and a new agentic feature that can place calls to local businesses on your behalf. The update is rolling out now in the US for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. At the moment, it is unclear whether the same will be rolled out to India any time soon.

Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search come to AI Mode in Google Search

Google, in a blog post while announcing this, said that the most powerful version of Gemini is now available directly within Search’s AI Mode. Designed to handle complex queries involving math, reasoning, and code, Gemini 2.5 Pro can be selected from a dropdown menu for more advanced assistance. It includes link references for deeper exploration and is available to Pro and Ultra tier users who’ve opted into the Labs experiment.
 
Another addition is Deep Search — a research-focused feature that issues hundreds of searches in the background and compiles fully-cited summaries across scattered sources. Google says it’s useful for deep dives on topics like academic work, financial planning, or big life decisions like home buying. Deep Search is powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro and is also rolling out to Labs users on the Pro and Ultra plans.

AI-powered calls to check prices and appointments

Search is also getting a practical upgrade with AI-powered calling. When looking up services like “pet groomers near me,” users will see a new “Have AI check pricing” option. Google will then automatically contact businesses, gather pricing and availability details, and present results — saving users from having to call around. This feature is rolling out to all users in the US, with higher usage limits for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.
 
Google says more advanced features will continue to arrive first for paying subscribers as part of its broader push to make Search more intelligent and proactive.
In related news, Google has confirmed that the Made by Google 2025 event will be held on August 20. The US technology company is going to expand its Pixel product portfolio at this event. As per the annual tradition, the next generation of Pixel smartphones, alongside Pixel Watch, and more, is expected to be unveiled at the event. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meta AI's 'Imagine Me' now available in India: What is it and how to use it

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3 to bring auto drive, new vehicles, gameplay fixes

OpenAI adds record mode on ChatGPT for Mac: What is it, how it works, more

Denmark aims to build world's most powerful quantum computer, Magne

Zoho enters AI race with its own LLM, proprietary speech-to-text models

Topics :GoogleGemini AIGoogle Search

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story