Google Search announces Gemini 2.5 Pro integration, agentic calling feature

Google is expanding the capabilities of its AI-powered Search with the rollout of Gemini 2.5 Pro and a new agentic feature that can place calls to local businesses on your behalf. The update is rolling out now in the US for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. At the moment, it is unclear whether the same will be rolled out to India any time soon.

Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search come to AI Mode in Google Search

Google, in a blog post while announcing this, said that the most powerful version of Gemini is now available directly within Search’s AI Mode. Designed to handle complex queries involving math, reasoning, and code, Gemini 2.5 Pro can be selected from a dropdown menu for more advanced assistance. It includes link references for deeper exploration and is available to Pro and Ultra tier users who’ve opted into the Labs experiment.

Another addition is Deep Search — a research-focused feature that issues hundreds of searches in the background and compiles fully-cited summaries across scattered sources. Google says it’s useful for deep dives on topics like academic work, financial planning, or big life decisions like home buying. Deep Search is powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro and is also rolling out to Labs users on the Pro and Ultra plans. ALSO READ: OpenAI adds record mode on ChatGPT for Mac: What is it, how it works, more AI-powered calls to check prices and appointments Search is also getting a practical upgrade with AI-powered calling. When looking up services like “pet groomers near me,” users will see a new “Have AI check pricing” option. Google will then automatically contact businesses, gather pricing and availability details, and present results — saving users from having to call around. This feature is rolling out to all users in the US, with higher usage limits for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.