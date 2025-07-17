Meta AI's 'Imagine Me' now available in India: What is it and how to use it

Meta has reportedly rolled out its AI-powered ‘Imagine Me’ feature in India, which will allow users to create stylised images of themselves in various settings and outfits using artificial intelligence. According to a report by Gadgets360, it is accessible through Meta’s platforms, including the Meta AI app, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.
Previously, the feature was available only in select countries including US. The feature uses the user's facial data and places it in different scenes using AI models. It will initially be available in Android devices and later will be rolled out to iOS.
Announced in July 2024, Imagine Me uses facial recognition and personalisation models to generate images based on prompts provided by the user. For example, if you type “Imagine me as a 90s rockstar” will create an image of the user’s face on a person performing on stage, styled like a rockstar from the 1990s.
To use the feature, users need to first complete a quick setup. By typing “Imagine me as” in the Meta AI chat, the platform will ask for permission to access and analyse the user’s facial data. The user is then prompted to take a few pictures from different angles. After setup, the user can generate stylised AI images by entering prompts like “Imagine me on the cloud" or “Imagine me in a portrait painting.”
According to the report, the feature is free to use and designed with privacy in mind. The image creation process is restricted to the original user. It cannot be used to generate images of other people, and only one face can be registered per account. Additionally, the AI images are stylised and clearly artificial, which will help reduce the risk of them being mistaken for real photos. This design choice also helps limit the misuse of generated images.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.