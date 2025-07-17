Meta AI's 'Imagine Me' now available in India: What is it and how to use it

Meta has reportedly rolled out its AI-powered ‘Imagine Me’ feature in India, which will allow users to create stylised images of themselves in various settings and outfits using artificial intelligence. According to a report by Gadgets360, it is accessible through Meta’s platforms, including the Meta AI app, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

Previously, the feature was available only in select countries including US. The feature uses the user's facial data and places it in different scenes using AI models. It will initially be available in Android devices and later will be rolled out to iOS.

Imagine Me feature: How it works Announced in July 2024, Imagine Me uses facial recognition and personalisation models to generate images based on prompts provided by the user. For example, if you type “Imagine me as a 90s rockstar” will create an image of the user’s face on a person performing on stage, styled like a rockstar from the 1990s. To use the feature, users need to first complete a quick setup. By typing “Imagine me as” in the Meta AI chat, the platform will ask for permission to access and analyse the user’s facial data. The user is then prompted to take a few pictures from different angles. After setup, the user can generate stylised AI images by entering prompts like “Imagine me on the cloud" or “Imagine me in a portrait painting.”