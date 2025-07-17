Home / Technology / Tech News / Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3 to bring auto drive, new vehicles, gameplay fixes

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3 to bring auto drive, new vehicles, gameplay fixes

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3 is set to arrive on July 17 with self-driving cars, new vehicles, revamped photo mode, bug fixes, and extended platform support including Apple Silicon Macs

Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
CD Projekt Red is rolling out Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3 today across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. The update introduces a range of features, including auto drive functionality, new vehicles, expanded photo mode options, and several gameplay improvements. The update also marks the debut of Cyberpunk 2077 on Apple Silicon Macs.

Auto drive and on-demand cabs

The update's headline feature is auto drive, which will allow players to set a destination and have their owned vehicle drive there automatically. The feature disengages if the vehicle is damaged or combat begins. A cinematic camera mode can be enabled during auto drive for a more immersive experience.
 
Players can also call Delamain self-driving cabs on-demand via the vehicle menu, once the "Don't Lose Your Mind" quest is completed.

New vehicles and custom paint jobs

Four new vehicles will be added:
  • Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru
  • Rayfield Caliburn “Mordred”
  • Yaiba ASM-R250 Muramasa
  • Chevillon Legatus 450 Aquila
These vehicles will be unlockable via new side jobs or through the Autofixer system. Additionally, the CrystalCoat customisation feature has been expanded to support more vehicles and motorcycles. A “cracked” version of the paint system is now accessible for lower-tier vehicles.

Gameplay improvements

Fixed issue with slower-than-intended fire rate for automatic weapons
Corrected controller aiming in the Trauma Drama mission
Players can now collect additional Cyberware Capacity Shards
Fixed bug where the BARGHEST Tac Vest did not drop from scripted airdrops
Level 60 Engineer perk no longer triggers EMP outside combat
Gameplay tutorial can now be replayed from Settings → Controls

Missions and world bug fixes

  • Cyberpsycho Sighting: Bloody Ritual now clears properly from the Journal
  • Sex on Wheels now appears post-message from Jake Estevez
  • Shot by Both Sides Journal and dialogue bugs resolved

Upgraded Photo Mode

Photo mode will allow spawning up to 27 NPCs, switching character outfits, and using new filters and camera effects. There will also be a colour balance tab and enhanced depth-of-field controls for advanced photography.

Platform-specific enhancements

On PC:

  • AMD FSR 4 and FSR 3.1 Frame Generation
  • Intel XeSS 2.0 and Frame Generation
  • HDR10+ Gaming support (on compatible Intel GPUs and displays)

On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:

  • Support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

On Apple Silicon Macs

For the first time, Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on Apple Silicon Macs with M-series chips. It will be available via the Mac App Store, Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. Existing owners can download it on supported Macs if system requirements are met.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI adds record mode on ChatGPT for Mac: What is it, how it works, more

Denmark aims to build world's most powerful quantum computer, Magne

Zoho enters AI race with its own LLM, proprietary speech-to-text models

OpenAI plans to take a share of ChatGPT's shopping sales to boost revenue

Realme 15 series launch on July 24, Buds T200 to tag along: What to expect

Topics :GamingXboxPlayStation

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story