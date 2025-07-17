Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3 to bring auto drive, new vehicles, gameplay fixes

Auto drive and on-demand cabs
New vehicles and custom paint jobs
- Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru
- Rayfield Caliburn “Mordred”
- Yaiba ASM-R250 Muramasa
- Chevillon Legatus 450 Aquila
Gameplay improvements
Missions and world bug fixes
- Cyberpsycho Sighting: Bloody Ritual now clears properly from the Journal
- Sex on Wheels now appears post-message from Jake Estevez
- Shot by Both Sides Journal and dialogue bugs resolved
Upgraded Photo Mode
Platform-specific enhancements
On PC:
- AMD FSR 4 and FSR 3.1 Frame Generation
- Intel XeSS 2.0 and Frame Generation
- HDR10+ Gaming support (on compatible Intel GPUs and displays)
On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:
- Support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
On Apple Silicon Macs
