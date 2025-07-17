Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3 to bring auto drive, new vehicles, gameplay fixes

CD Projekt Red is rolling out Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3 today across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. The update introduces a range of features, including auto drive functionality, new vehicles, expanded photo mode options, and several gameplay improvements. The update also marks the debut of Cyberpunk 2077 on Apple Silicon Macs.

Auto drive and on-demand cabs

The update's headline feature is auto drive, which will allow players to set a destination and have their owned vehicle drive there automatically. The feature disengages if the vehicle is damaged or combat begins. A cinematic camera mode can be enabled during auto drive for a more immersive experience.

Players can also call Delamain self-driving cabs on-demand via the vehicle menu, once the "Don't Lose Your Mind" quest is completed. ALSO READ: OpenAI adds record mode on ChatGPT for Mac: What is it, how it works, more New vehicles and custom paint jobs Four new vehicles will be added: Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru

Rayfield Caliburn “Mordred”

Yaiba ASM-R250 Muramasa

Chevillon Legatus 450 Aquila These vehicles will be unlockable via new side jobs or through the Autofixer system. Additionally, the CrystalCoat customisation feature has been expanded to support more vehicles and motorcycles. A “cracked” version of the paint system is now accessible for lower-tier vehicles.

Gameplay improvements Fixed issue with slower-than-intended fire rate for automatic weapons Corrected controller aiming in the Trauma Drama mission Players can now collect additional Cyberware Capacity Shards Fixed bug where the BARGHEST Tac Vest did not drop from scripted airdrops Level 60 Engineer perk no longer triggers EMP outside combat Gameplay tutorial can now be replayed from Settings → Controls ALSO READ: Airtel, Perplexity AI team up to offer 1-yr free plan to 390 mn users Missions and world bug fixes Cyberpsycho Sighting: Bloody Ritual now clears properly from the Journal

Sex on Wheels now appears post-message from Jake Estevez

Shot by Both Sides Journal and dialogue bugs resolved Upgraded Photo Mode Photo mode will allow spawning up to 27 NPCs, switching character outfits, and using new filters and camera effects. There will also be a colour balance tab and enhanced depth-of-field controls for advanced photography.