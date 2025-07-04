Sony PlayStation to release its Helldivers 2 game on Xbox: What it means

Xbox and PlayStation appear to be collaborating more closely to broaden game availability across platforms. A number of Xbox exclusive games have been making their way to PlayStation , but now, Sony's gaming division is sending its first exclusive game to Xbox– Helldivers 2. The said game will become available to Xbox Series X and S consoles starting August 26 and will cost $39.99.

According to a TechRadar report, Xbox exclusive games that are confirmed for release on PlayStation this year include Lost Soul Aside (releasing on August 29) and Ghost of Yotei (releasing on October 2). Sony didn’t promise any game for release on Xbox officially yet; however, with the release of Helldivers 2, this is set to change. It is expected that Sony's gaming division would open more exclusive titles to Xbox in the near future. At the moment, it is unclear which other PlayStation exclusive games will be making their way to Xbox platforms.

Helldivers 2: Details Helldivers 2 is a third-person cooperative shooter developed by Arrowhead Game Studios and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Set in a dystopian sci-fi world, players take on the role of Helldivers—soldiers from a regime called Super Earth—who carry out missions across alien planets. These missions involve team-based combat against enemies such as insect-like Terminids and robotic Automatons. A key gameplay mechanic is the use of "Stratagems," which let players call in support like airstrikes, turrets, or shields, with the added challenge of friendly fire always being active.