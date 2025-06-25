Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung unveils Smart Monitor M9 with QD-OLED, adds AI perks to M8 and M7

Samsung unveils Smart Monitor M9 with QD-OLED, adds AI perks to M8 and M7

Samsung's 2025 Smart Monitor line-up debuts QD-OLED on the M9 and brings AI enhancements like 4K upscaling, picture optimisation, and smart content search

Samsung's 2025 M-series smart monitors
Samsung's 2025 M-series smart monitors
Harsh Shivam
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 3:11 PM IST
Samsung has unveiled its 2025 Smart Monitor line-up, led by the new flagship Smart Monitor M9, which introduces QD-OLED display technology to the series for the first time. Alongside the M9, Samsung has also refreshed its Smart Monitor M8 and Smart Monitor M7 models. All three models come in 32-inch screen sizes and will begin rolling out in select markets starting this month.

Samsung Smart Monitor M9: Details

The headline feature of the new Smart Monitor M9 is its 32-inch 4K QD-OLED panel, which Samsung claims delivers richer contrast and more vibrant colours compared to previous models. The display is Pantone Validated, capable of reproducing over 2,100 colours and 110 skin tone shades from Pantone’s library.
To protect the OLED panel, the monitor also features OLED Safeguard+ technology with an advanced cooling system that helps reduce the risk of burn-in over time. The panel is also glare-free, enhancing usability in bright environments.
 
Smart Monitor M9 also offers several advanced features such as AI Picture Optimizer, 4K AI Upscaling Pro and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) Pro. Samsung said that these features work in tandem to enhance picture and sound quality in real time based on content and surroundings.
For gamers, the monitor supports 165Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, and access to Samsung Gaming Hub. Entertainment users also get built-in Samsung TV Plus for live streaming content.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 and M7: Details

Samsung’s updated Smart Monitor M8 and M7 also feature 32-inch 4K UHD screens, but use the company’s VA panel technology instead of QD-OLED. These models are targeted at everyday productivity and media consumption.
 
Both displays support AI-powered discovery tools, including the Click to Search feature, which allows users to select content on screen to instantly retrieve related information. Both monitors run on Tizen OS Home, which provides personalised recommendations based on frequently used apps and inputs.
 

Topics :Samsung ElectronicsSamsung IndiaAI technology

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

