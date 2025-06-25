Samsung unveils Smart Monitor M9 with QD-OLED, adds AI perks to M8 and M7

Samsung has unveiled its 2025 Smart Monitor line-up, led by the new flagship Smart Monitor M9, which introduces QD-OLED display technology to the series for the first time. Alongside the M9, Samsung has also refreshed its Smart Monitor M8 and Smart Monitor M7 models. All three models come in 32-inch screen sizes and will begin rolling out in select markets starting this month. has unveiled its 2025 Smart Monitor line-up, led by the new flagship Smart Monitor M9, which introduces QD-OLED display technology to the series for the first time. Alongside the M9, Samsung has also refreshed its Smart Monitor M8 and Smart Monitor M7 models. All three models come in 32-inch screen sizes and will begin rolling out in select markets starting this month.

Samsung Smart Monitor M9: Details

The headline feature of the new Smart Monitor M9 is its 32-inch 4K QD-OLED panel, which Samsung claims delivers richer contrast and more vibrant colours compared to previous models. The display is Pantone Validated, capable of reproducing over 2,100 colours and 110 skin tone shades from Pantone’s library.

To protect the OLED panel, the monitor also features OLED Safeguard+ technology with an advanced cooling system that helps reduce the risk of burn-in over time. The panel is also glare-free, enhancing usability in bright environments. Smart Monitor M9 also offers several advanced features such as AI Picture Optimizer, 4K AI Upscaling Pro and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) Pro. Samsung said that these features work in tandem to enhance picture and sound quality in real time based on content and surroundings.