Honor X9c 5G phone coming soon to India with MagicOS 9.0: What to expect

The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. It will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz adjustable refresh rate, and up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness.

Honor has highlighted the inclusion of its Anti-Drop Technology 2.0, which is designed to enhance durability.

For imaging, the X9c is expected to offer a 108MP main sensor with both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), along with a 5MP ultra-wide lens. A 16MP front-facing camera is likely to support selfies and video calls.

The smartphone will be 7.99mm thick and weigh 189g. It will pack a 6,600mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging. According to the company, the phone can deliver up to 25.8 hours of online video playback and 48.4 hours of music playback. It will also feature an AI super power-saving mode.