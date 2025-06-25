Home / Technology / Tech News / Honor X9c 5G phone coming soon to India with MagicOS 9.0: What to expect

Honor X9c 5G phone coming soon to India with MagicOS 9.0: What to expect

Honor X9c 5G is launching soon in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 108MP camera, 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 6,600mAh battery, and MagicOS 9.0

Honor X9C 5G
Honor X9C 5G (Image: Amazon)
Sweta Kumari
Jun 25 2025 | 2:28 PM IST
Chinese smartphone brand Honor is preparing to launch the X9c 5G smartphone in India. Ahead of its official debut in the country, key specifications and features of the device have been posted on Amazon India listing page, confirming details about its camera, design, and performance. Initially launched in China and select other markets last year, the X9c is expected to arrive in India with largely similar specifications.

Honor X9c: What to expect

The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. It will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz adjustable refresh rate, and up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness. 
Honor has highlighted the inclusion of its Anti-Drop Technology 2.0, which is designed to enhance durability.
For imaging, the X9c is expected to offer a 108MP main sensor with both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), along with a 5MP ultra-wide lens. A 16MP front-facing camera is likely to support selfies and video calls. 
The smartphone will be 7.99mm thick and weigh 189g. It will pack a 6,600mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging. According to the company, the phone can deliver up to 25.8 hours of online video playback and 48.4 hours of music playback. It will also feature an AI super power-saving mode. 
The X9c is IP65-certified for resistance against dust and water. It will run on MagicOS 9.0 and is expected to be available in Titanium Black and Jade Cyan colour options. In other regions, the phone is also offered in Titanium Purple colour option alongside the two mentioned.   
Honor X9c: Specifications, based on product listing on Honor Global website
  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4,000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • Rear cameras: 108MP (OIS + EIS) + 5MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 6,600mAh
  • Charging: 66W wired
  • Protection: IP65 dust and water resistance
  • OS: MagicOS 9.0
  • Weight: 189g

Topics :Honorsmartphone usesmartphone buyers in India

Jun 25 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

