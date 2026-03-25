Tech Wrap March 25: Vivo Y series launch, iOS 26.4 release, OpenAI Sora

Vivo has introduced the Y21 5G and Y11 5G smartphones in India. According to the company, both models share key features, including a 6500mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 5G connectivity, and a durable build. The devices run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and come with AI features such as Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and more.

Apple has released the iOS 26.4 update for supported iPhone models, bringing a range of new features and improvements across system apps and core experiences. Building on iOS 26.3, the update focuses on enhancing daily usability across key apps and system functions. It includes upgrades to Apple Intelligence, expanded Apple Music features, new accessibility options, and more.

OpenAI discontinues Sora app, may not integrate video generation in ChatGPT OpenAI has said it is discontinuing its video generation app, Sora. In a post on X, the company noted that timelines for the app and API, along with details on preserving users’ work, will be shared soon. However, it has not explained the reason behind the decision. The Sora app was launched for Android and iOS users towards the end of 2025. OnePlus 15T with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 unveiled China’s OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 15T in its home country as the latest entrant in its flagship portfolio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a 7,500mAh battery. It is offered in three colour options — Healing White Chocolate, Relaxing Matcha, Pure Cocoa (translated from Chinese).

Redmi announces Note 15 Special Edition launch on April 2 Redmi has confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 15 Special Edition (SE) in India on April 2. Ahead of the launch, the company teased the device on its X account, revealing a new colour variant with a red faux-leather back and a gold-finished frame. The Special Edition is expected to offer similar hardware as the standard model, which debuted in India earlier this year. The Redmi Note 15 is currently available in Black, Glacier Blue and Mist Purple. Spotify's So​ngDNA feature will show who's behind your favourite songs

Spotify has launched a new feature called SongDNA in beta for users in India. The feature is designed to help listeners understand how a song is created by highlighting the people, influences, and connections behind it. According to the company, it aims to make music discovery more interactive while giving better visibility to creators involved in a track. SongDNA is rolling out in beta to Spotify Premium users, including Premium Lite, Standard, and Platinum plans, starting March 24. Apple's AI-powered Siri may get a standalone iPhone app Apple is reportedly working on a major update to its Apple Intelligence platform, with a redesigned Siri expected to be a key highlight at WWDC 2026. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is also testing a dedicated Siri app with a more chatbot-like interface. Apple is said to be aiming to make Siri a more capable, systemwide AI assistant with deeper integration across apps and services on iPhone, iPad and Mac.

OnePlus India CEO exits amid restructuring buzz: All you need to know OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu has stepped down, with the company confirming his exit and stating that operations in the country will continue as usual. The development comes amid renewed speculation around the brand’s global strategy and its long-term plans in key markets like India. Google to open up Android for cars, making smarter vehicles easier to build Google has said it will open-source a new version of its Android Automotive platform later this year, in a move that could make it easier for carmakers to build and update software-defined vehicles (SDVs). The announcement signals a push to standardise in-car software while improving how quickly new features reach users.

Google may make it easier to import memory from other AI chatbots to Gemini Google may be developing a new feature for its Gemini app that could let users import memory and chat history from other AI platforms. The feature was spotted in an APK teardown of the Gemini app by Android Authority. It is not yet available to users, and there is no confirmation on when it might roll out more widely. The finding was made in app version 17.11.54.sa.arm64, where such features are often tested before public release. Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus review: Comfortable upgrade, with familiar flaws

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus performs well in key areas. The display is consistent, the software feels polished, and performance remains smooth for everyday use. The camera system is reliable, and the overall experience is stable. However, it has some drawbacks for long-term use, including noticeable heating issues during both light and heavy tasks. The redesigned camera module also brings practical concerns like wobble and dust accumulation. AI boom fuels Intel, AMD CPU crunch, hits PC makers with rising costs The global chip shortage is tightening again, this time affecting processors. After months of limited memory supply, companies are now facing difficulties securing enough CPUs, creating added pressure on the tech industry and increasing device costs, according to a Nikkei Asia report.

OpenAI hires JioStar CEO Kiran Mani to lead Asia-Pacific operations OpenAI has appointed Kiran Mani, CEO of Indian streaming platform JioStar, to lead its Asia-Pacific operations. He will take on the role of managing director in June, based in Singapore, and will report to Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon. An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed the development, while Mani could not be immediately reached for comment. Tredence eyes Europe, GCC expansion to reduce US revenue dependence Rakesh Sancheti, chief growth officer at data analytics and AI firm Tredence, said the company is looking to reduce its reliance on the United States for revenue. In an interview with Avik Das, he spoke about the firm’s growth plans, expansion into Europe and the GCC, and its approach to building a differentiated presence in these markets.