OnePlus 13s teased in new green hue ahead of India launch: Take a look

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has revealed a new colour variant for its upcoming OnePlus 13s. In a teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter), the brand showcased a green hue, joining the previously announced Pink Satin and Black Velvet options.

For the uninitiated, the OnePlus 13s is set to launch in India soon. The device will feature a 6.32-inch display, making it the most compact model in the OnePlus 13 flagship series. The company has already shared several specifications and features ahead of the launch.

OnePlus 13s: What to expect

The OnePlus 13s will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same as the flagship OnePlus 13. It is expected to be offered with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The 6.32-inch display is likely to be a FHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,600 nits, supporting HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Also Read

OnePlus has also confirmed a new hardware feature: the "Plus Key," which replaces the signature Alert Slider. This customisable button will allow users to set shortcuts for actions like switching audio profiles, launching the camera, activating the flashlight, recording audio, and translating text.

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 13s is expected to feature a dual 50MP rear camera set-up and a 16MP front camera. It will likely be backed by a 6,260mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

OnePlus 13s: Expected specifications