Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S25: Upgrade bonus, bank cashback, more

Samsung has announced limited-period deals on the Galaxy S25 smartphone. The deals include cashback, exchange bonus and no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans. The highlight of the sale is the upgrade bonus of Rs 11,000 on the smartphone which brings down the price to Rs 63,999.

The sale is now live on Samsung’s official website. The company also said that the deals will be available on select e-commerce platforms and retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Offers

Launched at Rs 74,999, the Galaxy S25 smartphone will be available at Rs 63,999 with an upgrade bonus of Rs 11,000 on trade-in deals. Alternatively, consumers can get a bank cashback of Rs 10,000 on select bank cards.

No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to nine months are also available, along with Rs 8,000 cashback. For NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Companies) customers, the Galaxy S25 can be purchased with a no-interest EMI plan of up to 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy S25 is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants. Colour options include Icyblue, Navy, Mint, and Silver Shadow. There are also several exclusive colourways available only on the company's official website, including Pinkgold, Coralred, and Blueblack.

Samsung Galaxy S25 : Details

Samsung launched its Galaxy S25 series smartphones during the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025 in January. The Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphone sports a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy combined with 12GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.

Regarding optics, the Samsung Galaxy S25 features a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 10MP telephoto lens. At the front, there is a 12MP camera for video calls, selfies and more. It has a 4,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

The smartphone runs on Android 15-based One UI 7. The smartphone also features several upgraded Galaxy AI features such as Google's Circle to Search, Call Transcript, Writing Assist, and Drawing Assist, designed to improve communication, productivity, and creativity.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Specifications