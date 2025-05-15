Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus to expand Ace 5 lineup with Racing, Ultra model in China: Details

OnePlus to expand Ace 5 lineup with Racing, Ultra model in China: Details

Reportedly, the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 Racing will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset whereas the Ace 5 Ultra is likely to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 4:02 PM IST
OnePlus is reportedly expanding its Ace line-up in China with the addition of the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing and Ace 5 Ultra. According to a GSMArena report, the company is positioning both smartphones as gaming smartphones.
 
Currently, the OnePlus Ace 5 line-up in China comprises the OnePlus Ace 5 and the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro. With the launch of these two new smartphones, expected soon, the Ace 5 series will feature four models in total. OnePlus has not yet given an official launch date.

OnePlus Ace 5 Racing: What to expect

The report stated that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has already revealed that the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e system-on-chip (SoC). The smartphone will sport a 1.5k resolution display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, as reported by GSMArena.
According to earlier reports, the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing is expected to feature a 6.77-inch flat LTPS OLED screen and a dual rear camera set-up led by a 50MP sensor. It is expected to feature a 16MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra: What to expect

GSMArena reported that the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.83-inch flat LTPS OLED display. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip with configurations of up to 16GB RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.
It is likely to ship with a 7,000 mAh battery paired with 100W fast wired charging. Regarding the optics, it is expected to be similar to what will be offered with the Ace 5 Racing model.
First Published: May 15 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

