Xiaomi announces roll-out schedule for HyperOS 2 UI: Check eligible devices

Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi has unveiled the roll-out schedule for its Android 15-based HyperOS 2 user interface. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun shared the global roadmap for the HyperOS 2 update.

The first wave of devices, including the Xiaomi MIX Flip, Xiaomi 14 series, and Redmi Note 13 series, will receive the update this month. Additional devices are set to follow in December.

Xiaomi HyperOS 2 update in November

Xiaomi devices: Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi 14T/14T Pro, Xiaomi 14/14 Ultra, Xiaomi 13T Pro

Redmi devices: Redmi Note 13/Pro/Pro Plus (including 4G models)

POCO devices: POCO F6 Pro, POCO X6/X6 Pro, POCO M6 Pro

Tablets: Xiaomi Pad 6s Pro 12.4

Smartwatches: Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro

Xiaomi HyperOS 2 update in December

Xiaomi devices: Xiaomi 13/13 Pro/13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 12T/12T Pro, Xiaomi 12/12 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11/11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Redmi devices: Redmi K50i, Redmi 13/13C/13C 5G, Redmi Note 12/12S/Pro/Pro Plus (including 4G models), Redmi 12/12 5G

POCO devices: POCO F6, POCO M6, POCO F5/F5 Pro, POCO C65, POCO C75, POCO X5 Pro 5G, POCO X4 GT, POCO F4 GT

Tablets: Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Pad Pro/Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 8.7/SE 8.7 4G, Redmi Pad SE, POCO Pad

More devices are expected to receive the software update in 2025.

Xiaomi HyperOS 2: Details

The HyperOS 2 UI focuses on three core pillars: HyperCore, HyperConnect, and HyperAI. These elements aim to boost system performance, improve device connectivity, and introduce advanced AI-driven functionalities.

HyperOS 2 enhances app performance and incorporates dynamic effects for smoother transitions. It also supports cross-platform optimisation, extending improvements to Xiaomi’s smartwatches and smart TVs, with redesigned layouts and new features.

In the AI space, Xiaomi introduces a suite of HyperAI-powered tools, including AI lock screen wallpapers, real-time translations, generative AI for image editing, and AI-assisted writing tools.